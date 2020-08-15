Punjab CM Promises 6 Lakh New Jobs, Says 'Will Not Rest Until Economy Is Back On Track'

The Chief Minister on Punjab, while giving his Independence Day speech, pledged "not to rest until the economy of the state is not back on track." Further, Singh in his speech mentioned that some of his welfare measures for the people, which include the creation of six lakh jobs for the youth. The six lakh jobs would include one lakh jobs in the government sector alone.

"My government has already helped 13.60 lakh, people, to get employment/self-employed under the "Ghar-Ghar Rozgar" yojana," said CM Singh while announcing the Virtual Job Mela in September.

"50,000 jobs would be created in the financial year of 2021 and another 50,000 in the financial year of 2022," further added Singh.

"An investment of Rs 63,000 crores had already been realized on the ground with the potential of two lakh jobs inside the state," said the CM while reiterating the commitment of his government to incentives to attract more investment in the state.

"A total amount of Rs 4,700 Crores had been disbursed to 5.62 lakh farmers under the debt waiver scheme, and over the next few months, the state government would also give debt relief to the tune of Rs 520 crore to landless farmers and workers," further added the CM of Punjab.

"The state government soon would be enacting a new leasing law, which would secure the land ownership of the farmers and the rights of the tenants on the agriculture land," further added Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

On the infrastructure side, the government would be constructing 1300 km of state and national highways, amounting to an investment of Rs 12,000 crores, in the next two years.

"While 28,830 km of rural link roads have been repaired over the last three years with an expenditure worth Rs.3,278 crores, the next two years are expected to witness the repair work of another 6,162 km with an investment worth Rs.834 crores," added the Chief Minister.

The CM, in his speech also announced the construction of 750 rural sports stadiums across the state in two years. Punjab CM further announced an investment of Rs 2,500 crores in the next two years which would be utilized in Phase II of the Smart Village Campaign(SVC). Phase I of the project, that covered 19,132 rural works had been completed at a cost of Rs.853 crores.

The chief minister said that all rural households of the state would have piped portable drinking water connections in the next two years with an expenditure of Rs 1,200 crores.

"Another Rs 1,046 crores will be spent under the Urban Environment Improvement Programme(UIEP) in the next two years, while efforts would be made to make the Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana universal, which would be covering all of the rural and urban households in the state for the health insurance of five lakh rupees each," added the CM.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI)

