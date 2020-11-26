Punjab CM Asks Haryana CM 'Why Is Your Govt Provoking Farmers?' Amid 'Chalo Delhi' March

As Haryana police used water cannons to stop farmers from proceeding with their march to Delhi, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has asked his Haryana counterpart why his government is provoking the farmers. Echoing Akali Dal's Sirsa's statement, Captain Amarinder said that farmers have a democratic right to protest. He also said that it is ironic that the constitutional right of farmers is being oppressed in this manner. He has urged ML Khattar to let the farmers cross Haryana peacefully so that they can raise their demands in Delhi.

Similarly, Akali Dal chief Majinder Singh Sirsa highlighted the right of the farmers to protest and slammed the Union government for using force against the farmers. Sirsa also warned the Haryana government against any action. Akali Dal had parted ways with NDA due to disagreements with BJP on the farm bills.

For nearly 2 months farmers have been protesting peacefully in Punjab without any problem. Why is Haryana govt provoking them by resorting to force? Don't the farmers have the right to pass peacefully through a public highway? @mlkhattar pic.twitter.com/NWyFwqOXEu — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 26, 2020

#LIVE: Big escalation in farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' march at Haryana-Delhi border; protesters toss barricades off bridge; police deploys water cannons & tear gas; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/mv8uyByUvD — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2020

READ | Haryana Police Use Water-cannons On Farmers Marching To Delhi; SAD Cries 'Punjab Cut-off'

Previously on September 10, farmers had blocked the national highway and pelted stones at the police personnel manning the barriers in Kurukshetra. The Haryana Police booked state BKU chief Gurnam Singh Charuni and 300 unidentified people for damaging public property and violating prohibitory orders. Farmers allege that these laws are "anti-farmer" and will "destroy voice of farmers and leave them at the mercy of market forces", even as PM Modi assured that Minimum Sale price will exist and the laws are for the benefit of the farmers.

READ | Farmers' march: Haryana borders with Punjab to remain sealed on Nov 26, 27

What are the controversial Farm Laws?

The Centre promulgated three ordinances affecting agriculture. Agriculture foodstuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potato are to be deregulated while stock limits were to be imposed only under extreme conditions, under the amendment to the Essential Commodities act. The Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act was to enable better price realisation for farmers by attracting investments - making the agriculture sector competitive.

Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020, it provided a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws. State governments in Punjab, Rajasthan have passed laws annulling the Centre's laws.

READ | Indian Railways to resume services in Punjab, confirms Piyush Goyal as 'Rail Roko' ends