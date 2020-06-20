'Allow Soldiers To Open Fire In Self Defence': Punjab CM Calls For Change In Govt Policy

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged the Centre to change its policy and allow soldiers in the borders to open fire in their own defence and protect the nation’s territorial integrity. This comes a day after the all-party meeting at which all national political parties extended support to the Centre on the Galwan Valley clash issue.

The Chief Minister said that it was absolutely wrong to send soldiers unarmed or not allow them to defend themselves, adding that when he and his Army colleagues used to go patrolling, during his posting along the LAC for two years, they carried all kinds of weapons.

“We are in the nuclear era, and we are carrying and being beaten by dandas!” quipped the Chief Minister, expressing shock at the fact that 20 Indian soldiers, including four from Punjab, had lost their lives in an attack by lathi wielding and stone-throwing Chinese, who he asserted simply could not be trusted.

Lamenting the death of four Punjabi soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash, the chief minister said it was extremely unfortunate, even though "as army men, we are always prepared to take the bullet."

Besides increasing the compensation for their next of kin from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, his government has decided to name schools after the martyrs, said Singh, adding that he had spoken to two of the families so far. Asserting that he would not allow Pannu to succeed in his divisive agenda and disturb the state’s peace at any cost, Captain Amarinder dared the pro-Khalistani propagandist to come to Punjab instead of hiding out in other countries to spread his vicious campaign.

PM Modi: 'No one has entered India's borders'

Earlier on Friday, PM Narendra Modi said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders, at the all-party meeting chaired by him to brief political parties on the LAC situation. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction.

All part meeting

Among those who are expected to attend the meeting is Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, DMK president MK Stalin among others.

This is the first time since the eruption of border tensions in April that the PM has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the conflict. So far, his virtual meetings with opposition leaders have been on the coronavirus pandemic.

(Image credits: PTI)