Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday, September 23, asked the state police to reduce his security cover as it is a "sheer wastage of resources" to have so many men to protect him. Further stating that he is a "common man" and "brother of every Punjabi", he overruled the rationale of threat to his life.

Speaking at Kapurthala's IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Channi said, "I am one of you and I don't need an army of 1,000 security personnel to protect me from my own brethren".

He added that he was surprised to know that as chief minister he had 1,000 security personnel to guard and a car as big as a room for comfortable travel. "This cannot be allowed as what harm my own Punjabis will do to me as I, too, am a common man like them," he said and informed that he was bothered about the fact that Rs 2 crore spent on the care was taxpayers' money.

'Not a fan of luxury life'

The Punjab chief minister said that luxury is unwarranted and undesirable as these funds could be utilised for the welfare of the public, especially for the weak and vulnerable. Taking a stand on 'simple living', he said the VIP culture must go at any cost.

Asking officials to ensure a reduction in vehicles constituting his cavalcade, Channi said he is there to serve the people of Punjab. He added that he is available on phone anytime to serve and help the people as he is just a normal Punjabi.

Punjab CM's pro-poor initiatives

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in his first cabinet meeting on September 20, directed all government officers, employees at state, district, tehsil, and block levels to reach their offices by 9 am and be available for the public till office hours in the evening. Separately he informed that to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Punjab Cabinet has decided to launch pro-poor initiatives from October 2.

The Cabinet has also discussed increasing free electricity units from the existing 200 units to 300 units for the SC/BC/BPL domestic consumers. To further give relief to the poor, Channi said that the state has asked the additional chief secretary, power, to bring the proposal to the next Cabinet meeting.

