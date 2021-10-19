Punjab CM Channi Dares Navjot Sidhu To Become CM & Show Performance In 2 Months: Sources

High voltage was witnessed at a meeting in the Punjab Congress camp after sources revealed that CM Charanjit Singh Channi has challenged Navjot Singh Sidhu to become the Chief Minister and show his performance in the next two months. According to sources, he has threatened to leave the post amid Sidhu's repeated jibes and asked the cricketer-turned-politician to take over.

"He said that I want to leave the chief minister's post. Navjot Sidhu should become CM and show it by performing in 2 months," sources told Republic TV.

The Congress has been in firefighting mode ever since Sidhu was appointed the PPCC chief, much to ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh's dismay. After Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation paved the way for Charanjit Channi, the first Dalit Sikh CM of Punjab, a similar sight was witnessed as Sidhu attempted to dictate terms, including key appointments in the Punjab administration.

'Punjab's last chance for resurrection': Sidhu

On Sunday, the infighting escalated after Sidhu wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, putting forth a list of 13 issues in the state. Listing justice for sacrileges, drugs, agriculture, electricity, PPAs, transport and cable mafia etc., he urged Sonia Gandhi to direct the state government to 'act in the interest of Punjab'.

His letter came just two days after he took back his resignation and decided to continue as the PPCC chief. Stating this was "Punjab’s last chance for resurrection and redemption", Sidhu demanded a personal meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

Tensions between Sidhu and the new CM surfaced after reports claimed that he was miffed over the appointment of Channi, with his camp backing for a 'Jatt Skih' as a CM face. Thereafter, he raised his objections to the induction of Rana Gurjeet Singh into the cabinet.

He also complained that only Pargat Singh, among Sidhu loyalists, got a portfolio of his choice. The final straw for him was the appointment of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota and Amar Preet Singh Deol as the DGP and AG of Punjab respectively, both accused of having links to the 2015 sacrilege case.

After Channi refused to revoke the appointments, Navjot Singh Sidhu, in a fit of rage, resigned as Punjab Congress chief, claiming he cannot 'compromise on Punjab's future'.

Image: ANI/Facebook