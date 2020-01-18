Punjab CM Slams Bajwa Over His Demand To Sack AG, Says 'None Of Your Business'

Countering the claims of Rajya Sabha MP Partap Bajwa over the sacking of Advocate General Atul Nanda, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh, on Friday, asked Bajwa to "keep out” of his “government's business”. He also said that Bajwa was “totally ignorant" and his demand for AG’s sacking was "illogical and irrational". Amarinder also called this move by Partap Bajwa a sign of desperation to grab political limelight.

Amarinder Singh counters Bajwa’s claim

The Chief Minister said, "I have full faith in the AG". The statement released by the CMO’s office read, “You are neither competent nor equipped to judge Atul Nanda's competency, and have no business commenting or interfering on matters of which you have absolutely no knowledge."

Bajwa’s letter targeting Advocate General Atul Nanda

My open letter to CM Punjab. pic.twitter.com/wlwVnjKjnc — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) January 17, 2020

Bajwa posted an open letter on his Twitter on Friday where he listed seven instances in which he alleged that the Advocate General had failed to protect Punjab's interest. Reacting to this statement, Amarinder Singh said that Atul Nanda had not represented the Punjab government in six of the seven cases mentioned by Bajwa. The statement said that this incident has thus exposed “the extent of Bajwa's lack of awareness clearly indicating that he had a personal axe to grind against the AG."

‘Ridiculous’

The statement further added that Bajwa's recent spate of attacks on Amarinder Singh and his government was "senseless and politically motivated”. The Chief Minister said that the MP's "behaviour was becoming increasingly ridiculous". "Unless he (Bajwa) has a good explanation for such behaviour, which is clearly detrimental to the interests of his own party, one might even think he is working for the Opposition in Punjab," said the Chief Minister.

(With ANI Inputs)

