COVID-19: Punjab Govt Imposes Curfew On All Sundays Till Sept 30 Amid Surge In Cases

On Wednesday, the Punjab government on the direction of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that curfew would remain imposed only on all Sundays in all the 167 municipal towns of the State till September 30. Additionally, no curfew will be imposed on Saturdays.

After reviewing the COVID situation, a spokesperson of the Punjab Government said that the CM has directed to relax some of the restrictions in urban areas. The Chief Minister on Monday had announced relaxations in lockdown in urban areas, including the opening of non-essential shops on Saturdays & relaxation in their timing from Monday to Saturday till 9 PM. He also reduced the night curfew in all cities/towns now from 9:30 PM to 5 AM, while hotels and restaurants were allowed to remain open till 9 PM. The CM also extended retiring doctors and specialists' term by three more months, as Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to soar in the state.

Punjab's COVID battle

Punjab health authorities on Tuesday reported 67 coronavirus deaths and 1,964 fresh cases, pushing the state’s numbers to 1,990 fatalities and 67,547 infections, according to a medical bulletin.

The Tuesday figures are the second-highest daily count in the state, which had reported its highest 2,110 cases on Monday. Thirteen deaths were reported from Ludhiana; 11 from Amritsar; eight from Patiala; seven from Bathinda; four each from Moga and Jalandhar; three each from Faridkot, Gurdaspur and Sangrur; two each from Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Muktsar; and one each from Barnala, Fazilka, Mansa, Mohali and Rupnagar, the bulletin said.

