Punjab Health Min Hits Back At Manish Sisodia, Claims 'Delhi Govt Looted Public Exchequer'

Balbir Singh Sidhu, Punjab health minister on Sunday, June 13 alleged that Delhi Government is looting from the public funds in the name of oximeters. He noted that Delhi Government purchased oximeters at an excessive price in comparison to the Corona Fateh Kits in Punjab. He stated, "Bulk purchase always based on wholesale prices but the Delhi Government looted public exchequer."

"A massive scam in Fateh Kit is being alleged. Those alleging this should have some shame and see what they are doing. Our government and officers did good work during COVID-19 and worked transparently. We are now purchasing Fateh Kit at Rs.895. Our Government did nothing wrong", claimed Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Balbir Singh also responded to Delhi Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia's allegation that Captain Amarinder Singh has a secret pack with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sidhu said, "What happened to the health model and education model in Delhi? If Modi had a say in the ranking, he would have placed Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh in the top ranks. Our government has worked for the health and education sectors from day one. It is yielding good results."

The health minister further emphasized that the strength of the state-run schools has increased and the infrastructure is improving. He stated that pre-primary classes have started in the schools, English language is being taught along with three-four other languages to make it easier for the children to get jobs abroad.

The statements regarding the development in the educational sector come after Deputy CM of Delhi commented that schools in Punjab are in miserable condition.

Sisodia said, "To hide Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's failure, PM Modi issued a report saying Punjab schools are outstanding. This shows 'jugalbandi' between the two leaders. Captain Sahab has shut 800 government schools in the last 2-3 years." He added, "The remaining schools have been given to the private sector by the chief minister. The condition of government schools is such that two days ago a liquor factory was busted in one of them. But Prime Minister Modi says Captain Sahab's work in Punjab government schools is the best."

Balbir Singh gave a hard-hitting reply to Sisodia's 'jugalbandi' comment and said, "AAP leadership was so obsessed with electoral politics that it saw poll conspiracies even in something as basic as school education. The fact was that AAP which had failed to make a dent in Punjab's political arena over the past four years, beginning with its poor performance in the 2017 elections, could see the route in 2022."

Balbir Singh further slammed AAP and said that it should as well do 'jugalbandi' with Punjab Government to learn how to manage things properly. He pointed out that revamp of the state-run schools were undertaken as the top priority and the success was reflected in the Performace Grading Index (PGI) 2019-2020 release of the Union Education Ministry.

Input Source- ANI

Image Source- ANI/PTI