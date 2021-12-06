As Navjot Singh Sidhu continues to create controversies for Congress, Punjab unit spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal tendered his resignation on Monday, citing it 'hard to defend Sidhu's nonsense'. Highlighting that Congress was in a strong position to be re-elected in Punjab, he said that Capt Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar would have made that happen. Baliawal has resigned from his responsibilities as National coordinator, in-charge of Haryana & Himachal Pradesh Kisan Congress and senio media panelist.

Cong spokesperson resigns

"The party has given command of Punjab in wrong hands and as spokesperson it has become very hard to defend the nonsense, anti-party, anti-govt remarks along with his ties to Pakistan. We were in strong position to form govt in 2022 under Capt Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar's leadership, but you chose Sidhu. Although Charanjit Channi was doing good, the daily tweets by him (Sidhu) is shrinking his and the party's image," wrote Baliawal. He also opposed to the induction of Jagdish Tytler in the party.

Speaking to Republic, Baliawal said, "This was happening since years. The party came into wrong hands, there is no protocol left in the party. I was sad to see the appointments of people like Tytler. This has now become a family party. Sidhu will keep letting the party down as he thinks Imran Khan as his brother".

Sidhu seeks Indo-Pak trade talks again

On Saturday, Sidhu highlighted the scope of India-Pakistan trade, downplaying infiltration attempts. The cricketer-turned-politician justified his statement by asserting that there was a massive price gap in essential goods between the two countries and that trade would not just benefit Pakistanis but also Indians. Sidhu had first voiced this demand when he visited the Kartarpur gurudwara in Pakistan after the corridor reopened. Sidhu also attended Imran Khan's inaugural in 2016 and hugged Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Bajwa, infuriating most Indian polity.

On the domestic front, Sidhu and his supporters rebelled against then-CM Capt Amarinder Singh moving the High Command claiming the party's 18-point agenda was not being fulfilled. After many rounds of talks, Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition. Later, blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post and later launched Punjab Lok Congress. He was replaced by 58-year-old Dalit leader and Sidhu aide Charanjit Singh Channi. After Channi's appointment as CM, Sidhu rebelled against Channi over cabinet portfolios, govt appointments and schemes.