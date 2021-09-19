Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: CM-designate Charanjit Channi To Take Oath On Monday At 11 AM

"It's high command's decision..., I welcome it. Channi is like my younger brother...I am not at all disappointed," said Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, after the announcement of Charanjit Singh Channi as new Punjab Chief Minister.

"The people who get disappointed are the ones who never saw power. I have seen power from my fathers time. Channi is my younger brother and I welcome the decision taken by high command," he added.