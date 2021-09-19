Last Updated:

Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: CM-designate Charanjit Channi To Take Oath On Monday At 11 AM

Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday stepped down as CM of Punjab by saying he "felt humiliated". On Sunday, Charanjit Singh Channi was announced as the next CM of Punjab. Oath-ceremony on Monday.
23:02 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Kamal Nath congratulates CM-designate Charanjit Channi

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi on being made the Chief Minister of Punjab. I hope that under your able leadership the Congress government will establish new dimensions of development in Punjab," Congress leader Kamal Nath tweeted. 

 

22:32 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: 'Mutual feeling is that there should be 2 Deputy CMs,' Says Harish Rawat

"Our mutual feeling is that there should be two deputy CMs. Soon we will take a call on it along with names for the Council of Ministers...Some names have been discussed but it's the CM's prerogative who discusses it with party high command and takes a call," Harish Rawat said.

21:14 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Captain Amarinder Singh thanks 'officers & employees of state' on eve of his duties as Chief Minister

"On the eve of relinquishing my duties as CM, I thank the officers & employees of the State for giving their best to put Punjab on the path of peace & progress in the 4.5 years of my Government. May you continue to serve the people of the State with the same zeal & commitment," Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.

 

20:59 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Navjot Sidhu congratulates Punjab's first Dalit CM-designate Charanjit Channi; Says 'will be written with Golden letters in history'

 

"Historic !! Punjab’s first Dalit CM-Designate … Will be written with Golden letters in History. A tribute to the spirit of the Constitution and the Congress !! Congratulations," Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted.

 

20:01 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: 'Sad at being not being able to handover job letters to kin of 150 farmers killed in Farm laws' stir,' says Capt Amarinder Singh

"Sad at not being able to personally hand over job letters to kin of 150 farmers who had lost their lives in stir against farm laws. Hope CM-designate Charanjit S Channi will do needful at earliest," tweets former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's media advisor quoting him.

 

19:35 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Supporters of Charanjit Singh Channi celebrate outside his residence at Kharar; Watch Video

Supporters of Charanjit Singh Channi celebrate outside his residence at Kharar, SAS Nagar after he became the Punjab CM-designate.

 

19:21 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi Congratulates CM-designate Charanjit Channi

"Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for the new responsibility. We must continue to fulfill the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

 

19:18 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Here's What Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Channi said after meeting Governor

"We have presented our stance, unanimously supported by party MLAs, before the Governor. Oath taking ceremony to take place at 11 am tomorrow," says Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi.

 

19:13 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Punjab Chief Minister-designate Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath on Monday at 11 AM

 New Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as Punjab Chief Minister on Monday at 11 AM.

 

18:37 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Supporters of new Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Channi Celebrate Outside Governor's residence; See Pics

Supporters of new Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi celebrate outside Governor's house in Chandigarh.

 

18:34 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Udit Raj thanks Sonia & Rahul Gandhi for making Dalit Chief Minister

 

"Congrats to Charanjit Singh Channi ji for becoming chief minister of Punjab. Thanks to Sonia Gandhi ji & Rahul Gandhi ji for giving the opportunity to a dalit to such post which is rarest," Congress leader Dr Unit Raj tweeted.

 

18:28 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Captain Amarinder Singh sends his best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi; hopes 'he's able to keep border state safe'

In a tweet, Raveen Thukral, media advisor of Captain Amarinder Singh, quoted former Punjab Chief Minister as saying: "My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he’s able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border."

 

18:24 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: State Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives at Raj Bhavan

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu has arrived at Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh after his party announced Charanjit Singh Channi as new CM of Punjab.

 

18:20 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: 'Charanjit Channi faces action in 3-yr-old #MeToo case,' tweets BJP leader Amit Malviya

"Congress’s CM pick Charanjit Channi faces action in a 3-year-old #MeToo case. He had allegedly sent an inappropriate text to a woman IAS officer in 2018. It was covered up but the case resurfaced when Punjab Women's Commission sent notice. Well done, Rahul," BJP's national IT department in charge Amit Malviya tweeted.

 

18:16 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Punjab CM-elect Charanjit Singh Channi, 5 Congress leaders to meet Governor at 6:30 PM

Charanjit Singh Channi, who has been elected as the next Chief Minister, has arrived at Governor's residence. He, along with Congress leaders, will meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit at 6:30 pm.

18:10 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Punjab CM-elect Charanjit Singh Channi arrives at Governor's residence

Punjab CM-elect Charanjit Singh Channi has reached Governor's residence. 

 

18:04 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Charanjit Singh Channi refuses to speak to media

Charanjit Singh Channi has refused to speak to the media after he was named the next Chief Minister of Punjab. When Republic Media Network confronted Channi, he said, "Please let me go to Raj Bhavan to meet Governor."

 

17:56 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Charanjit Singh Channi elected new CM; Sukhjindar Singh Randhawa welcomes party's move

"It's high command's decision..., I welcome it. Channi is like my younger brother...I am not at all disappointed,"  said Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, after the announcement of Charanjit Singh Channi as new Punjab Chief Minister. 

"The people who get disappointed are the ones who never saw power. I have seen power from my fathers time. Channi is my younger brother and I welcome the decision taken by high command," he added.

17:51 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Charanjit Singh Channi unanimously elected as New CM; To meet Governor at 6:30 PM

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Sunday confirmed that Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab. The newly-elected Punjab CM, Harish Rawat and three other Congress leaders have been called by the Governor at 6:30 PM.

17:44 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Charanjit Singh Channi Chosen As New Punjab CM By Congress

Charanjit Singh Channi has been announced as the next Chief Minister of Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down on Saturday. "It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. #CharanjitSinghChanni has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab," Harish Rawat tweeted. 

 

17:41 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Harish Rawat to visit Punjab Raj Bhawan to meet Governor at 6.30 PM

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat to visit Punjab Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh to meet Governor at 6:30 pm, PRO, Punjab Raj Bhawan (Governor's House, Punjab) has confirmed.

17:38 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Congress seeks time to meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit at 6.30 PM

Congress has sought time for a meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit amid political developments in Punjab. According to sources, five members of the party will meet Governor at 6.30 PM. 

17:26 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Sidhu unhappy; Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa name on hold

In a massive development, according to Republic Media Network's sources, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's name has been put on hold for the post of Chief Minister of Punjab. Reportedly, Navjot Singh Sidhu is unhappy with Randhawa's name. Charanjit Singh Channi has now popped up for the top post.

17:20 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Congress MLAs reach JW Marriott Hotel

Congress MLAs have started arriving at the JW Marriot hotel in Chandigarh. Charanjit Singh Channi and Pargat Singh have already reached the hotel before the announcement of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

17:05 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa says no decision on Chief Minister yet; announcement soon

Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who, according to sources, is likely to be the new Chief Minister of Punjab, said that no decision has been taken on the top position. "You will have to wait for 2-3 hours... announcement will be made today,"he said.

17:02 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: 'Many names doing rounds, no comments,' says Aruna Chaudhary on her name proposed for Deputy CM

Congress leader Aruna Chaudhary on her name being proposed for Deputy CM post in Punjab:

 

16:59 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa leaves from Congress leader Kulbir Singh Zira's residence

Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is likely to be the next chief minister of Punjab, has left from party MLA Kulbir Singh Zira's residence.

16:53 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Congress spokesperson speaks to Republic; Says 'no name confirmed yet, final announcement by Harish Rawat shortly'

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Congress spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal said, "I am not the right person to give the name on new Chief Minister. The name will be announced by Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat."

On reports of Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa chosen as next Chief Minister, he said that nothing has been confirmed yet and the final decision will be announced by the party observers shortly.

16:43 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa reaches Kulbir Singh Zira's residence

Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is likely to be the next chief minister of Punjab, has reached the residence of Congress leader Kulbir Singh Zira.

16:38 IST, September 19th 2021
Punjab New CM LIVE Updates: All Congress MLAs head to Punjab Bhavan for CM announcement

All Congress MLAs have been called to Punjab Bhavan in Chandigarh for the official announcement of the new Chief Minister. Captain Amarinder Singh had resigned on Saturday and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is likely to be the new CM.

