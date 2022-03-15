Punjab: SAD's Parkash Badal Accepts People's Verdict; Party To Hold More Review Meetings

Days after facing poll defeat, Punjab's former Chief Minister (CM) and Shiromani Akali Dal's patron Parkash Singh Badal, humbly accepted the people's verdict and promised to carry forward the work for the people and the state of Punjab. Badal served as the Chief Minister of Punjab for over 19 years with a political career spanning over seven decades.



While speaking to media persons on Monday, as per ANI, Badal said, "I bow my head before the people's mandate. After Emergency, we won all the seats. So such things happen in politics. We'll continue to fight for Punjab and the country."



Badal faced defeat from the 59-year-old Aam Aadmi Party contestant Gurmeet Singh Khudian, by a margin of 11,396 votes. The AAP candidate got 66,313 votes and Parkash Singh Badal trailed in the second position with 54,917 votes. The SAD-BSP alliance managed to win only four seats in the 117-seat assembly, with both Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal losing from Lambi and Jalalabad constituencies respectively. AAP registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

.@Akali_Dal_ Core Committee, in the presence of party patron & former CM S. Parkash Singh Badal, passed a resolution expressing full faith & pride in the firm & far-sighted leadership of party president S.Sukhbir Singh Badal & the way he led from the front during Punjab polls.1/3 pic.twitter.com/GXt9O9svYl — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) March 14, 2022

Core Committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal introspects on Poll Debacle

The core committee of the SAD congregated on Monday, to deliberate on the dismal performance of the party and the way forward. Party's spokesperson and former parliamentarian, Prem Singh Chandumajra said that the top leadership should own the responsibility of the party's failure. “One person cannot be blamed. A committee should be set up to analyse the reasons for the party’s worst-ever defeat and suggest the way forward,” he said.



A resolution was passed in the meeting informing about the regular meetings to be organised to further introspect on the party's failure. "More meetings of the party will be held in the coming days, with senior leaders analysing and discussing these results with the President. The Party President will also meet district presidents & candidates at party headquarters in next two days," said Harcharan S Bains, Senior Vice President, SAD.



SAD had snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party over differences on the three farm laws, which were eventually repealed.

