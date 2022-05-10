In a massive development, BJP MLA Vishal Nehria asserted that legendary cricketer and India's head coach Rahul Dravid will attend the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's national working committee session in Dharamshala from May 12-15. BJYM is the youth wing of the saffron party and is currently headed by Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya. Speaking to the media, Nehria mentioned that BJP president JP Nadda, other party office-bearers and Union Ministers will also be present for this event. According to him, Dravid's presence will send a message to the youth to excel in different fields.

BJP MLA Vishal Nehria said, "The National Working Committee session of BJP Yuva Morcha will be held in Dharamshala from May 12 to 15. The national leadership of BJP and the leadership of Himachal Pradesh will be involved. BJP National President JP Nadda, National Organization Minister and Union Ministers will also attend the session. Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid will also participate in this. Owing to his success, a message will be given among the youth that we can move forward not only in politics but also in other fields."

Fondly referred to as 'The Wall' for his resolute defence, Dravid made his ODI and Test debut in 1996. After scoring 13288 runs in 164 Tests at an average of 52.31, he retired from this format in January 2012. He had a very successful ODI career spanning 344 matches with 10889 runs to his belt. After hanging his boots, the Bengaluru-based cricketer coached the India A as well as the India U-19 teams for 4 years. Thereafter, he was named the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy before being appointed as the head coach of the Indian team. As of now, Dravid is yet to officially confirm his participation in the BJYM event.

Political scenario in Himachal Pradesh

In the 2017 HP Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. However, Jairam Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was reduced to 21 seats. The BJP government suffered a setback last year after Congress won the by-election to the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi. Apart from Congress, AAP is also seeking to making inroads in the state buoyed by its stupendous success in Punjab.