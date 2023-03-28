Rahul Gandhi Asserts 'will Abide' To LS Secretariat's Notice On Vacating Govt Bungalow

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked to vacate his government bungalow, the former MP stated that he will abide by the eviction notice. On Monday, the Gandhi scion was served a notice to vacate his 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow by April 22 following his disqualification as Lok Sabha MP after being convicted in a defamation case. Notably, the bungalow was allotted to him after he was elected as a member of the Lok Sabha in 2004.

Rahul Gandhi writes to LS Secretariat on vacating government bungalow

"As an elected Member of Lok Sabha over the last 4 terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here. Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," said Rahul Gandhi in his letter written to the Deputy Secretary, MS Branch, Lok Sabha Secretariat in response to the notice.

Rahul to lose other perks

Apart from losing his government bungalow at 12, Tughlaq Lane, Rahul is set to lose other perks and privileges of a Member of Parliament. The Congress leader will no longer be entitled to receive his monthly salary which he used to get as an MP.

Rahul Gandhi will lose the three telephone connections he was allowed to have as an MP. Besides these, the Congress leader will also lose travelling allowances which include one free non-transferable first class AC or Executive class of any train pass.

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail in the defamation case against him for his "all thieves have Modi surname" remark, he was disqualified as the Member of Parliament from the Lok Sabha. Following his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat announced his seat vacant. Notably, the Election Commission can now declare a special election for the seat.

The criminal defamation case was filed against the former Congress chief for a remark he made at a rally in Karnataka in the year 2019. In the rally ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi said, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname."