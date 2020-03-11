Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence On Jyotiraditya Scindia And Madhya Pradesh; Targets PM Modi

A day after Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress, former party president, Rahul Gandhi, in his first response on the Madhya Pradesh crisis, has asked the Prime Minister's office to focus on the crashing oil prices. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he has urged the Central government to slash the petrol price in the country under Rs 60, and has accused the PMO of "destabilising an elected Congress government."

Earlier in the day, as he reached the Parliament to attend the Budget session, he greeted the media with a "good morning," but evaded question on Scindia's resignation. He reportedly walked away and said, "not now."

Hey @PMOIndia , while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60₹ per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 11, 2020

On Tuesday night, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was spotted by Republic TV at the plush Meherchand restaurant in the national capital. Gandhi was seen relaxed, nonplussed and smiling. He was in this Lodhi Road cafe with friends where he is a frequent visitor. Visuals show the Gandhi scion pose for photos with people before leaving the venue without any comment.