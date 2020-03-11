The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence On Jyotiraditya Scindia And Madhya Pradesh; Targets PM Modi

Politics

A day after Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress, former party president, Rahul Gandhi has accused the PMO of destabilising an elected Congress government.

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rahul gandhi

A day after Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress, former party president, Rahul Gandhi, in his first response on the Madhya Pradesh crisis, has asked the Prime Minister's office to focus on the crashing oil prices. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he has urged the Central government to slash the petrol price in the country under Rs 60, and has accused the PMO of "destabilising an elected Congress government."

Earlier in the day, as he reached the Parliament to attend the Budget session, he greeted the media with a "good morning," but evaded question on Scindia's resignation. He reportedly walked away and said, "not now."

On Tuesday night, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was spotted by Republic TV at the plush Meherchand restaurant in the national capital. Gandhi was seen relaxed, nonplussed and smiling. He was in this Lodhi Road cafe with friends where he is a frequent visitor. Visuals show the Gandhi scion pose for photos with people before leaving the venue without any comment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Pakistan
PAKISTAN F-16 CRASHES
Karnataka
NEW COVID-19 CASE IN KARNATAKA
MP
MP CONGRESS: 'UNITED AND SECURE'
Madhya Pradesh
HOW THE NUMBERS STACK UP IN MP
Scindia
YASHODHARA ELATED AT SCINDIA-BJP
Nawab Malik
NAWAB MALIK SLAMS BJP