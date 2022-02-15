Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Congress Opened Delhi's 1st Mohalla Clinic'; AAP Factchecks Him

Lashing out at the Kejriwal govt in Delhi, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday, claimed that Mohalla clinics were first launched by late CM Sheila Dikshit. Addressing a poll rally in Punjab's Gurdaspur, Gandhi also slammed Kejriwal for his COVID mismanagement. Punjab goes to polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.

Rahul Gandhi lambasts Kejriwal

"AAP govt keeps talking about Mohalla clinics in Delhi. Congress party and Shiela Dikshit had opened the first mohalla clinics in Delhi," claimed Gandhi. He added, "Kejriwal should answer - What happened during Corona? Where did the Aam Aadmi Party disappear? What happened in Delhi hospitals? Who arranged for the oxygen cylinders?".

Lauding Youth Congress members for their social work during COVID 2 wave, he said, "IYC workers distributed oxygen cylinders in Delhi. At that time the people of the Aadmi Party were not visible. When thousands of people were dying outside the hospital, Kejriwal ji was not visible, neither was the Mohalla Clinic visible".

Stung by Gandhi taking credit for Mohalla clinics, AAP rebutted with media reports from 2015 covering the inaugural of the first Mohalla clinic by Kejriwal. It also shared reports of the accolades received by the state govt for that move. AAP tweeted, "If you (Congress) had done some work in Punjab, you wouldn't have to rob credit".

.@RahulGandhi जी,



अगर Punjab Congress Govt ने कुछ काम किया होता तो आपको केजरीवाल जी के World-renowned Mohalla Clinics का Credit नहीं चुराना पड़ता। pic.twitter.com/7QljiCk4Bl — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 14, 2022

Punjab poll campaign

In Punjab, the ruling Congress, which is still heavily embroiled in infighting, faces a rising AAP which has declared Bhagwant Mann as its CM face, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders. Congress, which finally picked Charanjit Channi as its CM face, is facing a revolt from its state unit chief Navjot Sidhu. The cricketer-turned-politician has vowed to 'not give chairmanship to any MLA's son' if he continues as PCC chief - threatening to resign again. Navjot Singh Sidhu had rebelled against Capt Amarinder Singh and ousted him, ushering Channi as Punjab's 1st Dalit CM.

Later, Sidhu rebelled against Channi too, criticising his govt's promises and revolting against his cabinet picks. Eyeing the CM post, both Sidhu and Channi publically urged Rahul Gandhi to choose either one, which resulted in a snub to Sidhu. He also faces a tough re-election in Amritsar (East) where Akali Dal veteran Bikram Singh Majithia is fighting against him.