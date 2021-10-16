Rahul Gandhi Claims India Wants United Congress, Not Fractured One At CWC Amid Infighting

As Congress is embroiled in infighting state-after-state, former president Rahul Gandhi addressed the tussles between the state units of the party urging workers to fight for democracy, instead of fighting amongst each other. Addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday, the Wayand MP said that the nation wanted to see a united Congress which fought for the sustenance of democracy, the honour of the Constitution and the rights of the deprived and the disadvantaged classes. He asserted that workers should adhere to this, no matter who holds what post.

"The people expect the Congress to get up and fight for them instead of fighting amongst themselves. It does not matter who holds what post, people are only interested in seeing a united Congress party which should fight for the sustenance of democracy, honour of the Constitution, and the rights of the deprived and the disadvantaged classes," Gandhi told the CWC, PTI quoting sources said.

Channi had cried after appointment: Rahul

Citing the example of Punjab Congress, where infighting resulted in giving the state its first Dalit CM, the Gandhi scion disclosed Charanjit Singh Channi's reaction after being given the top post. Gandhi shared that he turned emotional and cried over the telephone when Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked him to assume charge after the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh. The same was corroborated by Channi during the CWC meeting. He stated that being a member of the Scheduled Caste community, he could never dream of becoming the chief minister.

"We need to fight injustice, inequality, division and discrimination in society irrespective of religion, caste, colour or background that the persons belongs to. This is what the Congress is all about and this is what the people expect the Congress to be. Those who are trying to weaken the Congress must also think about it," Gandhi added.

The CWC meeting took place at Congress headquarters in New Delhi. During the meeting, Rahul Gandhi reportedly said that he will "consider" returning as President of the Indian National Congress (INC). Meanwhile, interim chief Sonia Gandhi attempted to silence the dissenters by saying that she continues to remain the “full-time and hands-on” chief of Congress.

(With Agency Inputs)