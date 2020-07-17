Rahul Gandhi Finally Debuts 'his Thoughts'; BJP Disconcerted At His Map Of India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday shared his thoughts on the border conflict while underlying that India’s vulnerability has allowed China to increase tensions along the border. In a video shared on Twitter, the former Congress chief said that since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘mistakes and lack of discretion has weakened India,’ thus allowing its enemies to launch attacks.

Since 2014, the PM's constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable.



Empty words don't suffice in the world of geopolitics.

However, the map of India displayed in the video shared by the Congress leader did not include the reorganised boundaries of the Union Territory of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi for the grave mistake, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, at a time when the Indian Army is resisting the Chinese, such mistakes from the Congress are concerning. Malviya asked why Rahul Gandhi failed to acknowledge the abrogation of article 370 in his video that took 'so long to come'.

A video that took so long to come doesn’t even recognise J&K’s reorganised status and boundaries...



Why does Rahul Gandhi not acknowledge the abrogation of Article 370 and Ladakh’s status as a UT?



At a time when Indian Army is pushing the Chinese back, this is disconcerting... pic.twitter.com/fOjXVz5Xi9 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 17, 2020

India-China diplomatic talks reaffirm disengagement

Apart from military-level talks, India and China have issued statements reaffirming both countries' agreement to 'ensure complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)'. Both countries have agreed to the same as troops deployed along LAC were very close to each other. More talks between diplomatic and military officials under the existing framework were also agreed upon.

