Last Updated:

Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Congress Workers Protest In Lucknow, Detained By Police

Congress workers in Lucknow were detained during protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Member of Parliament

Written By
Simran Singh
Rahul Gandhi disqualified

Congress workers in Lucknow were detained for protesting against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi (Image:


Congress workers in Lucknow have been detained during protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Member of Parliament.

The disqualificatin of the Congress leader from the Lok Sabha on Friday, March 24, comes after his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat, in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. 

The Lower House issued a notification announcing the disqualification of the Waynad MP. The notification by the Lok Sabha secretariat said, "Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat, in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha, representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala, stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction, i.e. 23 March 2023, in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951."

READ | Rahul Gandhi now a former Lok Sabha MP; what are the rules for disqualification

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the party would not be "intimidated or silenced".
Taking to Twitter, he said, "We will fight this battle both legally & politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy: Om Shanti."

READ | All Congress MPs should resign after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification: Senior party leader

A wave of outrage has rolled out across the nation among the opposition, and reactions from Congress leaders are pouring in.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called  it "political vendetta."

READ | Rahul Gandhi disqualified: Jairam Ramesh says 'Congress will fight the battle'

"They (BJP) tried all ways to disqualify him. They don't want to keep those who are speaking the truth, but we will continue to speak the truth. We'll continue to demand JPC, if needed, we'll go to jail to save democracy," Kharge added.

READ | Rahul not first Gandhi to be disqualified from Lok Sabha

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT