Rahul Gandhi endorses India’s position on Russia-Ukraine crisis, responds on Article 370

Former Congress chief and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has endorsed India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine crisis while speaking to the international press in Belgium. Asserting that the Congress party is very clear on the revocation of Article 370, the Wayanad MP criticised the BJP-led NDA government for not inviting Congress chief and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to the G20 dinner slated to be held on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his three-day tour to Europe, has supported the Indian government’s take on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, suggesting that keeping New Delhi’s relationship with Moscow, the Opposition parties in India stand by the government's decision. "I think the Opposition, by and large, would agree with India's current position on the conflict (between Russia and Ukraine). We have a relationship with Russia. I don't think the Opposition would have a different position than what the Government is currently proposing,” said Rahul Gandhi while interacting with international media personnel at the Press Club in Belgium.

#WATCH | Belgium, Europe | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "I think the Opposition, by and large, would agree with India's current position on the conflict (between Russia and Ukraine). We have a relationship with Russia. I don't think the Opposition would have a different… pic.twitter.com/vxwo4rokMZ — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

In June this year, Gandhi backed the Indian government’s way of handling foreign policy in the wake of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. While interacting with media personnel at the National Press Club in Washington, Gandhi had said that he would respond to the situation the same as the national government is doing. Stressing India’s relationship with Russia that goes back decades, the Congress MP said, “I would respond similarly to what the BJP did. We (Congress) would be responding in a similar way (to the Russia-Ukarine conflict). Because India has that sort of relationship with Russia and that can't be denied. Our policy would be similar.”

Responding to India’s decision to revoke Article 370 which guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi asserted that the Congress party is determined on progress and peace in Kashmir. "Our position on Article 370 is very clear. It's in a resolution passed in the CWC. We are for ensuring that every single person in our country has a voice, and is allowed to express themselves. We feel very strongly that Kashmir should develop, Kashmir should progress, and there should be peace," said Rahul Gandhi.