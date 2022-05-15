Rahul Gandhi Fearmongers At Chintan Shivir, Says 'India Will Burn In Coming Days'

'The fight has just started and in the coming days, there will be fire across India', ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday. Addressing the 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, the Gandhi scion claimed that BJP's policies had led to a complete 'breakdown of institutions', and it was up to the Congress party to 'save the country from burning'. "For sure, India will burn and it is our responsibility to prevent this," he fearmongered.

Calling his crusade against the ideologies of the BJP and RSS 'one of the biggest battles of his life', Rahul Gandhi said, "This thought process is a threat in front of the country. I want to fight against that. This is the battle of my life. I am not ready to accept that so much hatred can be spread in our country. We are fighting against every institution of this country. We are fighting against the crony capitalists of this nation."

"You will see, the fight has just started and in the coming days, there will be a fire in India, (Hindustan mein aag lagegi) remember this. The more they will break down the institutions, and prevent relations between states and religions, the more fire will burn. I say this clearly. The Congress party's work is to save the country and restart the conversation," he added.

'Only Congress party can save the country'

Rejecting the role of regional parties in preventing the 'fire' from spreading, the Wayanad MP further said that only Congress was capable of saving the country. "No regional party can do this. The BJP and RSS won't stop this, only Congress can," he said, adding that in its history, the grand-old-party had never attacked India's institutions.

"Not only in institutions, but RSS and BJP are also infiltrating their people everywhere. Today, the youth is unemployed, inflation is rising and institutional structure is being broken down. For sure, India will burn. And it is our responsibility that there should not be a fire in the country," Gandhi proclaimed.

"Only Congress party people can do this. We need to go and tell people to reject this ideology. Only the Congress party belongs to everyone," he added.

Against the backdrop of its repeated state and national-level losses, 400 party leaders, including members of the CWC, MPs, state in-charges, general secretaries, and state presidents attended a 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur this week. The three-day brainstorming session was convened to discuss the Congress' future election strategy, challenges ahead as well as its internal matters right down to the grass-root level.