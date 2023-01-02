Rahul Gandhi Heaps Praise On China's Production; Says 'no One Can Compete With Them'

In a conversation with film actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi heaped praise on China and 'there is no one who can compete with China' on production. He said that youths in India are unemployed.

"Frankly, there is no one who can compete with China. I do not believe that on production as far as economics are concerned. I do not believe that the voice can take on China," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Wayanad MP said that the West has its space in high-end manufacturing, high technology but "I do not think they can compete with China on the large-scale manufacturing Blue Collar work."

India can challenge China: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said that he believes India can challenge China as we have a population and people to take on. "What do you need to take on the Chinese? You need a young population, large numbers of people and a large educated base," he said.

He added, "If you see the West, they have got too much they're flabby they're living in opulence. They are outsourced and they outsource. Whereas our people know what a struggle is. They understand the difficulty is. I think as an Indian I see a huge opportunity for India to become like China- the producer of the world."

Gandhi said that the tragedy is that youths are walking on the streets. "Our children are saying we are unemployed when in fact we could have huge amounts of employment through our agricultural system," he said.

China's approach to India same as Russia's to Ukraine: Gandhi

Gandhi also stated that China is adopting the same principle with India as Russia is with Ukraine as it is intimidating to alter India's boundaries.

"Essentially, what the Russians have done in Ukraine is that they have said we do not want Ukraine to have a strong relationship with the west and they have basically told the Ukrainians that if you will have a strong relationship with the west, we will alter your geography," Gandhi said.

"That is the exact same principle that can be applied to India. What the Chinese are saying to us is that be careful with what you are doing, because we will alter your geography. We will enter Ladakh, we will enter Arunachal (Pradesh), and what I can see is them building a platform for that type of an approach," he added.