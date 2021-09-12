Rahul Gandhi India's Top Leader For Students, Make Him Party Chief: Congress Student Wing

After its two-day National Executive meeting 'Sankalp', the students' wing of Congress - the National Students' Union of India - on Sunday 'resolved and proposed' that Rahul Gandhi be reappointed as the President of the party. Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post in 2019, after the party's miserable performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

NSUI resolves and proposes Rahul Gandhi's name for Congress President

In a joint statement, NSUI said, "Rahul Gandhi is the foremost and honest leader who took a stand and strengthen the voice of students for their betterment, and also helped in garnering enough support by raising matters of student importance and also looking for adequate justice for the students' fraternity on varied subjects to fight for democracy and transparency."

"We recognize Rahul Gandhi's dedication to India's student which empowers us, and re-affirm our faith in his keen leadership abilities and statesmanship under which India can reach the pinnacle of success developing into a more sustainable and peaceful society", the student's wing added.

In a resolution of its two-day national executive 'Sankalp', the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) proposed to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Congress president. pic.twitter.com/oYm6euUdiC — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

Youth Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi Congress President

It is pertinent to mention here that the resolution of NSUI comes a week after that of the Youth Congress. On Monday, in a two-day executive meeting taking place in Goa's Panaji under the leadership of IYC National in-charge and All India Congress Committee AICC Joint-Secretary Krishna Allavaru and IYC National President Srinivas BV, the Indian Youth Congress passed a resolution to re-appoint Rahul Gandhi as the Congress President.

Since Rahul Gandhi's exit as Party chief in the post-Lok Sabha 2019 debacle, a lot of turmoil regarding leadership was witnessed with Priyanka Vadra too being considered. However, Congress finally went back to their safe option- Sonia Gandhi.

Then, 23 senior leaders sought 'structural changes', internal election to the CWC even at state levels, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, an institutional leadership mechanism, full-time leadership at the helm at the Party, after which a number of meetings took place. In one such meeting held in January, the deadline for Party elections was fixed to June 2021. However, the deadline was not met, considering the COVID-19 situation in the country.