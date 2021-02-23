Rahul Gandhi Indulges In 'North Vs South India' Politics, Faces Backlash From BJP Leaders

BJP on Tuesday came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comparison between the people of North India as against the Southern part of the country. Rahul Gandhi, the Wayanad MP since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has earlier been the MP from Amethi for 15 years. While addressing a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi stirred controversy by speaking against the North Indian population, in an attempt to woo the audience in Kerala which is a part of Southern India.

Rahul Gandhi said, "My experience now since I have been an MP, I have also got to understand the wisdom of people of Kerala. For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing because suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in the issues."

"I was talking to some students in the US & I said that I really enjoy going to Kerala. It's not just affection but the way you do your politics. If I might say so, the intelligence with which you do your politics. So, for me, it's been a learning experience & pleasure," he added.

Soon after the Congress leader engaged in the "North vs South politics", BJP leaders hit back at Rahul Gandhi. BJP national President JP Nadda said the "divide and rule politics won't work" while reminding him of the Gujarat Civic body elections results which saw BJP's landslide victory.

A few days back he was in the Northeast, spewing venom against the western part of India.



Today in the South he is spewing venom against the North.



Divide and rule politics won’t work, @RahulGandhi Ji!



People have rejected this politics. See what happened in Gujarat today! https://t.co/KbxZSJ4sdt — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 23, 2021

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a jibe at the Congress leader by stating that Rahul Gandhi has now decided to make Southern India also Congress-free. Taking to Twitter, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Rahul ji has now taken the initiative to make South India 'Congress-free'. This is a different kind of north vs south politics he indulges in, which neither I nor you can understand. For us, the whole of India is one."

चलो, राहुल जी ने अब दक्षिण भारत को भी ‘कांग्रेस मुक्त’ करने का बीड़ा उठा लिया है।



ये एक अलग ही तरह की उत्तर वर्सेस दक्षिण की राजनीति है, जो हम और आप नहीं समझ सकते।



हमारे लिए तो पूरा भारत एक है, श्रेष्ठ है। 🙏🏽 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 23, 2021

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju asked the Wayanad MP not to abuse Amethi and North Indians by stating that the people of Amethi had given him and his entire family enough chances.

Rahul Gandhi Ji, please don't abuse Amethi and North Indians. Amethi people have give so much chance to your entire family!

People from every part of India are good if you are good.



आप भले तो जग भला! https://t.co/9yIUs1vja0 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 23, 2021

Speaking with Republic TV over Rahul Gandhi's remark, Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha said Rahul Gandhi lacks the wisdom to define the democratic polity as he is creating a line between North and South. Sinha said Rahul Gandhi's remarks are "dangerous and detrimental for democracy".

"Rahul Gandhi lacks the wisdom to define democratic polity. In a democracy, be it Greek or ancient India or even democracy of Europe or India, no social scientist, no political leader till now made discrimination between two sets of voters," Rakesh Sinha said.

Voters can be illiterate or educated, rich or poor but democracy is a levelling process where every voter is considered equal, Sinha added.

Recently, the Congress leader was ridiculed for his demand for a Ministry of fisheries at the Centre when there existed one already. Rahul Gandhi was a former MP from Amethi, which was said to be a stronghold of Congress. During the 2019 General elections, he was compelled to contest from Wayanad as well which is another stronghold of Congress, for the fear of losing from Amethi where BJP's Smriti Irani contested and won ultimately.