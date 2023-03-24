Rahul Gandhi Joins Lalu Yadav In The List Of Disqualified MPs; Full List Here

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday following his conviction and two-year jail term by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. Rahul Gandhi was convicted by the Surat court for his 2019 remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and today it was confirmed by the Lok Sabha secretariat that he has been disqualified from the membership of Parliament.

He had won from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala during the 2019 elections. But his disqualification means that there is a likelihood of a bypoll in Wayanad.

Notification by Lok Sabha

A notification by the Lok Sabha secretariat said, "Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.”

Leaders who were disqualified from Parliament and state assemblies after convictions

In the past as well, some leaders were disqualified from their political power as they faced the courts' convictions. Some of the names are mentioned below:

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) chief was convicted in a fodder scam and was then disqualified from Lok Sabha in 2013.

Azam Khan, MP from Rampur was convicted by a court in a 2019 hate-speech case. He was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly after Rampur Court declared his conviction.

Mohammad Faizal, MP from Lakshadweep was convicted by a sessions court in an attempt to murder case on 13 January 2023.

Other leaders who were disqualified after their convictions are late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Rajya Sabha MP Rasheed Masud, and MLA Abdullah Azam Khan.

Section 8(3) on the disqualification of leaders

According to the Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, an MP/MLA convicted of any offence and declared imprisonment for at least two years will be disqualified from the date of conviction by the court.