Rahul Gandhi Questions Govt Over Fuel Price Cut, Alleges Prices Reduced Due To Elections

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Centre over the sudden reduction of Petrol and Diesel Prices amid assembly polls in four crucial states. He alleged that the government has reduced fuel prices because of the state elections.

On Wednesday, the petrol price was cut by 18 paise per liter and diesel by 17 paise a liter as international oil prices tumbled to the lowest since early February.

Rahul took to Twitter, and said, "Due to the election, the central government has made petrol-diesel cheaper by 17/18 paise per liter. What will you do with this amount of savings?" He ended his tweet with a hashtag '#FuelLootByBJP"

Last month, Rahul had lambasted the Centre for fuel price hike and had accused them of 'looting' the public. He had said, "Loot from the public, development of only 2."

Petrol Price Cut By 18 Paise, Diesel By 17 Paise

On Wednesday, the Petrol price was cut to Rs 90.99 a litre in Delhi from Rs 91.17 per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. Diesel now comes for Rs 81.30 a litre in the national capital, down from Rs 81.47 previously. Rates have been reduced across the country and vary from state to state depending on the local incidence of taxation (VAT). This is the first reduction in fuel prices in over a year. Prices were last reduced on March 16, last year.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: PTI)