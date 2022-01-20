Aghast at the alleged abduction of a teen from Arunachal Pradesh, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, expressed solidarity with the teen's family. Gandhi lamented that an Indian citizen was abducted by the Chinese Army just days ahead of India's Republic Day. He also slammed PM Modi's silence on the issue saying 'He does not care'. A 17-year-old Arunachal youth Miram Taron was allegedly abducted by the Chinese Army on 18 January from Zido village inside Indian territory.

Rahul Gandhi slams Arunachal teen abduction

गणतंत्र दिवस से कुछ दिन पहले भारत के एक भाग्य विधाता का चीन ने अपहरण किया है- हम मीराम तारौन के परिवार के साथ हैं और उम्मीद नहीं छोड़ेंगे, हार नहीं मानेंगे।



PM की बुज़दिल चुप्पी ही उनका बयान है- उन्हें फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ता! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 20, 2022

Arunachal teen allegedly abducted by Chinese Army: BJP MP

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP's Arunachal Pradesh (East) MP Tapir Gao raised the issue of Taron's alleged abduction. Gao stated that Taron has been kidnapped from Lungta Jor area where the Chinese army has built a road inside Indian territory. He added that Taron's friend escaped from the Chinese Army and reported the abduction. Seeking the teen's early release, Gao urged the Centre to intervene.

Alarmed at the alleged kidnapping, Congress MLA from Pasighat Ninong Ering spoke to Republic, expressing concern for the teen's safety. He stated that the two boys had allegedly gone inside the area which has been intruded by China while inside Indian territory. He rued that after 50 years of governance, Arunachal citizens were still facing such issues.

Swinging into action over the alleged abduction of an Arunachal teen by the Chinese Army, the Indian Army has contacted its Chinese counterpart on Thursday, stated Defence sources to ANI. The Army has sought China's People's Liberation Army's (PLA) assistance to locate the teen and return him as per standard protocol. The Army stated that Taron was collecting herbs and hunting and lost his way and could not be found.

Earlier in September 2020, 5 Arunachal people who had gone hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district on the Sino-India border, were allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese military. Two others, who were in the group, managed to escape and informed the police. The kidnapped - Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri - were later handed over back to the Indian Army a few days later.

Indo-China LAC talks

In the 14th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China, both parties agreed to follow the State Leaders' direction and endeavour to resolve the lingering concerns that cropped up since the LAC faceoff in Galwan Valley when 20 jawans were martyred. The two countries also agreed to build on recent accomplishments and make concerted efforts to maintain security and stability in the Western Sector, notably during the winter season. Notably, China has forayed 4.5 km into Arunachal Pradesh, as per a new Pentagon report.