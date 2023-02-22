Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Trinamool Congress, alleging that Mamata Banerjee's party was fighting polls in Meghalaya to ensure that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the northeastern state. He also associated TMC with violence and scams.

Addressing a poll rally in Shillong, Gandhi said, "You know the history of the TMC -- the violence and scams that take place in West Bengal. You are aware of their tradition. They spent a huge amount of money in Goa (polls) and the idea was to help the BJP. That is exactly the idea in Meghalaya. The TMC's idea in Meghalaya is to ensure that the BJP is strengthened and come to power," he alleged.

He also alleged that BJP was like a "class bully" that respects no one as it thinks that it knows everything. "The BJP-RSS is like a class bully who thinks he knows everything, understands everything and has no respect for anybody else. We have to fight them collectively," the Gandhi scion said.

Gandhi, pointing at a traditional jacket that he was wearing, said, "I am wearing it as a sign of respect for your culture and tradition. My actions reflect this jacket. But, if I was to come here, as the prime minister does, put on this jacket and attack your religion, culture, history and language -- I would be insulting you."

Kharge talks of opposition unity

Rahul Gandhi's remarks about Mamata Banerjee's party come a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge talked about a grand alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Modi has said several times that I am the only one who can face the country...No other people can touch me'. Very proudly he says this...No democratic man says like this. You are in a democracy, you should remember that you are not a dictator. You are elected by the people and people will teach you a lesson in 2024. Allies government will come in the Centre...Congress will lead," Kharge said.

"We are talking with other parties...Because otherwise the democracy and Constitution will go. Therefore, with every party now and then, we are calling, we are talking, we are sharing our views. The BJP will not get a majority. All other parties together, we will get the majority," said Kharge, the first non-Gandhi to lead the grand old party since Sitaram Kesari.

Trinamool hits back

.@INCIndia has failed to resist @BJP4India. Thr irrelevance, incompetence & insecurity has put them in a state of delirium.



I urge @RahulGandhi to revisit thr politics of vanity instead of attacking us. Our growth isn’t driven by money, it is people’s love that propels us. (1/2) — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) February 22, 2023

The Trinamool Congress has not taken Rahul Gandhi's criticism lying down. Responding to the Congress leader's attack, Abhishek Banerjee, senior TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee's grandson, tweeted that Congress has failed to resist BJP and that their irrelevance, incompetence and insecurity have put them in a state of delirium.

"I urge Rahul Gandhi to revisit the politics of vanity instead of attacking us. Our growth isn't driven by money. It's people love that propels us."

By the same logic, when Congress contested 92 seats in Bengal Elections in 2021, was their idea to help the BJP?



Rahul Gandhi's statements against @AITCofficial is pretty rich, especially coming from a party that has lost 40 out of the last 45 Assembly Elections in India. (2/2) — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) February 22, 2023



"By the same logic, when Congress contested 92 seats in Bengal Elections in 2021, was their idea to help the BJP? Rahul Gandhi's statements against AITCofficial is pretty rich, especially coming from a party that has lost 40 out of the last 45 Assembly Elections in India," Banerjee said in a two-part tweet.