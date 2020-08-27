Rahul Gandhi Targets Centre Over Lack Of 'fair, Inclusive COVID Vaccine Access Strategy'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted the Centre for not having "a fair and inclusive COVID vaccine access strategy" to combat COVID-19. The Congress leader said the government should have come up with a vaccine access strategy by now and its 'unpreparedness is alarming'.

A fair and inclusive Covid vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now.



But there are still no signs of it.



GOI’s unpreparedness is alarming. https://t.co/AUjumgGjGC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 27, 2020

Earlier on August 14 Gandhi had also asked the government to come up with a 'clearly-defined, inclusive & equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability & fair distribution' immediately.

India will be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing nations.



It needs a clearly-defined, inclusive & equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability & fair distribution.



GOI must do it now. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2020

'Woke up late'

Responding to Gandhi, BJP’s Amit Malviya pulled up the Congress leader. Malviya had then said that Gandhi ‘has woken up late’ as he is unaware that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already conducted a review meeting in June regarding the distribution of vaccine across the country, once the vaccine is developed.

The BJP leader had posted a snip of PM Modi’s tweet dated June 30 in which he reviewed preparations relating to COVID-19 vaccine development. PM Modi mentioned that he also discussed the creation of a tech platform that would help in vaccinating people on a large scale.

Where were you when Prime Minister reviewed preparation for launch and distribution of the Covid vaccine way back on 30Jun2020?



You have, as always, woken up late! https://t.co/0eU2qo2s2d pic.twitter.com/juzN9NMAs9 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 14, 2020

READ | Kamal Nath Refuses To Back Rahul Gandhi As Party Chief; Says Sonia Must Continue: Sources

READ | As Rahul Gandhi Accuses 23 Dissenters Of Colluding With BJP, Here's How Congress Has Split

Govt panel discusses strategy for vaccine availability, delivery

India's top panel for Coronavirus vaccine administration met for the first time on August 12 and discussed conceptualisation and implementation mechanisms for the creation of a digital infrastructure for inventory management and delivery mechanism of the vaccine, including tracking of vaccination process with particular focus on last-mile delivery.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 meeting was chaired by Niti Aayog member Dr V K Paul, along with Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan as co-chair. The group delved on procurement mechanisms for COVID-19 vaccine, including both indigenous and international manufacturing along with guiding principles for prioritization of population groups for vaccination.

The panel discussed financial resources required for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccine and various options of financing the same. Available options in terms of delivery platforms, cold chain, and associated infrastructure for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination were also taken up.

Further, strategy and follow-up action on all possible scenarios to ensure equitable and transparent delivery of vaccine was deliberated upon. Issues related to vaccine safety and surveillance were taken up and strategy for community involvement through transparent information and awareness creation were discussed.

Rahul Gandhi, whose party has been reeling under an identity crisis, has time and again raised questions on the Centre over issues such as Rafale fighter jets procurement, COVID-19 response of the country, India-China conflict in Galwan valley even as the government of India has given elaborate clarifications at regular intervals on all the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi.

READ | Amid Row, Rahul Gandhi Feels 'dissenters Betrayed Congress' By Taking Grouse To Media

READ | BJP Mocks 'weakest Opposition' Congress As Infighting Continues Over Rahul Gandhi's Remark