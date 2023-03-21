Rahul Gandhi The Mir Jafar Of Indian Politics: BJP On Congress Leader's UK Rant

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday strengthened his attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made during his UK visit. He went on to call the Wayanad MP a present-day Mir Jafar of Indian politics and demanded his apology in Parliament. "Rahul Gandhi goes to a foreign soil and requests them to save India by intervening in its internal matters. This is nothing different than what Mir Jafar did. What Mir Jafar did to become the Nawab, you all must be knowing it. He always had the desire to rule and to do so, he took help of East India Company. After which, the country was ruled by Britishers," Patra said.

"BJP is continously demanding apology from the Congress leader as he went on to demean India on a foreign soil. He went to London and appealed for their intervention in India's internal matters. The people of India will not take it easy. This is a consistent conspiracy of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. His participation is least in Parliament and he says that no one allows him to speak," he added.

The BJP leader also drew a parallel between Rahul Gandhi and senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar. He stated, "Rahul Gandhi, through his remarks, has given an open invitation to the foreign countries to come and 'protect' the democracy in India. Mani Shankar Aiyar and Rahul Gandhi are doing the same thing; both are defaming India."

'He will have to apologise': BJP

Stressing on the demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi, Patra mentioned, "It is not that Rahul Gandhi will leave without apologizing. He will have to apologise, we will make him apologise." The same demand has been raised by the BJP leaders in the second leg of the Budget session in the Parliament. While BJP is coming down hard on Gandhi's remarks in the UK, the opposition is seeking a JPC probe in the Adani-Hindenberg issue.

The clash between the BJP and opposition parties in both Houses has obstructed Parliament proceedings. The Parliament resumed on Monday, March 20 after a week-long ruckus from both political sides. However, it was adjourned for the day following sloganeering and verbal spats.

BJP leader Sambit Patra, while addressing the Tuesday press meet remarked, "He had to apologise in the Rafale case as well and today he will have to apologize on the floor of the Parliament as well. It's utterly shameful that Rahul Gandhi termed the pillar institutions of democracy in India as 'Deep States'. He drew a similarity between Indian institutions with Pakistan's ISI. Indian Media, Judiciary, he said, were constrained."