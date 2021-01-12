Rahul Gandhi To Visit Tamil Nadu For Pongal; Will Watch Jallikattu In 'Tamizh Vanakkam'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Tamil Nadu on January 14, on the occasion of Pongal, and will also watch Jallikattu at Avaniapuram near Madurai.

During his one-day visit to the state, Rahul Gandhi will celebrate the harvest festival of Pongal and also watch the state's traditional bull-taming sport, Jallikattu, said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President KS Alagiri on Tuesday.

"The bull is a symbol of farmers. By witnessing the event at Avaniapuram in Madurai district, Rahul Gandhi would lend his moral support to farmers protesting against the new farm laws across the country," he told reporters.

Only Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his party the AIADMK supported the Central government's three farm laws and no other political party favoured it, he said.

Themed “Rahul's Thamizh Vanakkam,” Gandhi's visit will be an important one, in the run-up to the assembly election. As per reports, the party is planning several more visits to the state in the coming months. Starting with the western region, Rahul will cover south, north, and the Delta districts, he said.

Campaigns, welfare schemes begin in Tamil Nadu

The BJP has already launched the "Namma Ooru Pongal" event to woo the voters in Tamil Nadu and is set to celebrate the festival in a grand manner. The leaders will undertake a door-to-door campaign on the occasion, to highlight the welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government. The saffron party has also reportedly roped in Actor Radharavi and music composer Gangai Amaren to be part of the event.

Meanwhile, the ruling AIADMK has begun the distribution of its Pongal gift hampers which contain a cloth bag, one kilo each of rice and sugar, 20 grams each of cashew nuts and raisins, five grams of cardamom, and a full piece of sugarcane. All 2.06 crore ration-card holders in Tamil Nadu will receive the 'Pongal gift hamper' by the government. The government allotted Rs 5,604.84 crore for the scheme.

Besides this, a dhoti and a saree are also being distributed to beneficiaries under a welfare scheme, for which the government has allocated Rs 484.25 crore.

The Madras High Court has ruled that no political banners and cutouts must be displayed outside ration shops during the distribution after rival party DMK opposed the distribution of 'Pongal Free Gift Tokens' with Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami's photo on them.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021.

