Rahul Gandhi Travels Abroad Again As Goa Congress Confronts Crisis: Sources

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi left the country on Tuesday for a foreign trip, party sources informed on Tuesday, further putting Congress' top leadership behind the question mark. The Congress leader will be back on July 17 (Sunday) and his destination is still not known. Moreover, it is yet to be ascertained whether he is on a professional or personal visit. It is pertinent to mention here that Rahul's foreign visit came at a time when the grand old party is confronting a possible split in its Goa unit.

On Sunday, the Goa Congress unit, while taking action against leaders carrying out anti-party activities, removed Michael Lobo as the leader of the Opposition in the state. Congress President Sonia Gandhi asked party MP Mukul Wasnik to visit the coastal state and look over the developments. Congress has alleged that the BJP is trying for a 2/3rd split among MLAs and has offered huge amounts of money to leaders. Meanwhile, BJP has denied its involvement in the matter stating that Congress itself is responsible for its MLAs.

Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips

Nonetheless, this is not the first time when Rahul Gandhi has flown aboard leaving the party to deal with the crisis. Earlier in May, an undated video of the Wayand MP went viral where he was seen partying along with a woman at a nightclub believed to be in Kathmandu.

Since BJP came to power in 2014, Congress has been plagued by the repeated absence of Rahul Gandhi from the country on crucial occasions thereby rendering it unable to play an effective role as the principal opposition party. For instance, he skipped the Budget session of Parliament in 2015 and went on a vacation from February to April. Moreover, the Lok Sabha MP conspicuously travelled to Bangkok in October 2019, at a time when Congress was facing infighting ahead of the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls.

He was also missing from the scene when Congress was scheduled to hold 35 press conferences and protests against the Centre between November 1 and November 15, 2019. Meanwhile, sources told Republic TV that Gandhi jetted off to Italy to celebrate the New Year. As he returned to India only in January, he commenced his campaigning for the Assembly polls in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa relatively late in comparison to rival parties.

