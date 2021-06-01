Rahul Gandhi Unfollows His Former Twitter Handle Administrator

With former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi overwhelmingly turning to Twitter to fulfil his duties as an Opposition leader, the Wayanad MP appears to have partaken in a cull of the list of people he's following, and this even extends to former aides. As per sources, Rahul Gandhi had earlier eased out Nikhil J Alva, his Twitter manager for three years. However, things don't seem to have ended on a good note, as the former Congress chief has now also unfollowed Alva on Twitter along with several other personalities. However, as of June 1, Niraj Alva continues to follow his ex-employer on Twitter.

Credited with turning around Rahul Gandhi's Twitter and making it more interactive, Alva had assumed charge when Rahul Gandhi was the Congress chief and leading the party in the 2019 General Elections. Alva, who is said to have worked as a media entrepreneur before his stint with the Congress, is also said to have brought about a change in the content shared on Rahul Gandhi's Twitter aimed at criticising the Centre. Sources report that Alva closely monitored Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account and was often be the one who would do the actual publishing.

Rahul Gandhi has of late turned to Twitter as his primary means of communicating over political matters. Amid the lockdown, the former Congress chief has ventured out sparingly, last taking to the streets in any meaningful manner to back the farmer protests and during the campaigning for the recent assembly elections where he had held election rallies in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. As India was caught in the second wave of the Coronavirus, Rahul Gandhi also tested positive for COVID. While he has since held at least one press conference attacking the government over its vaccine policy, he has mainly been launching political attacks via Twitter.

Who is Niraj Alva? All about Rahul Gandhi's former Twitter admin

Niraj Alva is the son of Congress leader and former Governor of Rajasthan Margaret Alva. He is the younger brother of Niraj Alva, and is also said to have been a contemporary of Rahul Gandhi at New Delhi's St. Stephen College. In 1992, Alva founded Miditech, a music studio that grew out of his passion for music. The three Alva brothers are believed to be partners in multiple production houses which have produced notable TV shows including Indian Idol and Roadies.

