Rahul Gandhi Welcomes Farmers' Entry Into Delhi, Says 'Centre Must Repeal Agrarian Laws'

Weighing in on the Centre's move to permit protesting farmers entry into Delhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Writing on Twitter, Gandhi reminded the PM that arrogance is always defeated when it clashes with the truth. According to the Wayanad MP, no government can stop the farmers whom he claimed were fighting a battle for the truth. Moreover, he asserted that the Centre will have to accept all their demands and repeal the 'black laws'- a reference to the three farm laws cleared by the Parliament. Gandhi maintained that this was just the beginning of the fight.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi police allowed farmers to protest at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area after initially stopping them after entering the national capital. During the standoff, the police reportedly resorted to tear gas shelling and used water cannons while some protesters forcibly removed the barricades. Concerns have been raised about the possible exploitation of farmers by big corporates and the applicability of the MSP owing to the implementation of the agrarian laws. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava appealed to them to maintain law and order and demonstrate peacefully.

Read: Punjab CM Welcomes Move Allowing Farmers To Protest In Delhi, Urges Centre To Hold Talks

PM को याद रखना चाहिए था जब-जब अहंकार सच्चाई से टकराता है, पराजित होता है।



सच्चाई की लड़ाई लड़ रहे किसानों को दुनिया की कोई सरकार नहीं रोक सकती।



मोदी सरकार को किसानों की माँगें माननी ही होंगी और काले क़ानून वापस लेने होंगे।



ये तो बस शुरुआत है!#IamWithFarmers — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 27, 2020

Read: Keep Farm Laws In 'abeyance' To Facilitate Discussion: Veerappa Moily To Govt

What are the agrarian laws?

On June 5, President Ram Nath Kovind promulgated The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. After bills to replace these ordinances were cleared by both Houses of Parliament in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, they were signed into law by the President on September 27. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere.

Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances. Besides inviting opposition from parties such as Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP, AAP, TRS, JD(S), CPI(M), DMK, CPI and SP, BJP's own ally SAD quit NDA.

Read: Khattar Asks Farmers To Be Wary Of People Trying To Mislead Them On Farm Laws