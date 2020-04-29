Rahul Gandhi Takes A Swipe After White House Twitter Handle 'unfollows' PMO, President

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a subtle quip on President and Prime Minister of India getting "unfollowed" by the White House on Twitter saying he is "dismayed" by the move. The official Twitter handle of the White House (@WhiteHouse) has unfollowed the verified handles of President Ram Nath Kovind (@rashtrapatibhvn) and the Prime Minister's Office (@PMOIndia).

White House is the official residence of the President of the United States, the post held by Donald Trump. The handle posts regular updates on the Trump administration's actions and policies and live streams press briefings done there.

Rahul also "urged" the Ministry of External Affairs to "take note".

I'm dismayed by the "unfollowing" of our President & PM by the White House. I urge the Ministry of External Affairs to take note. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 29, 2020

READ | Rahul Gandhi Asks Govt To 'clear Bottlenecks', Scale Up COVID-19 Tests To 1 Lakh Per Day

Previously following PM, Prez

According to media reports, the White House previously followed the personal Twitter handles of PM Narendra Modi, his office (PMO), President Ram Nath Kovind as well as the Indian embassy in Washington DC (@IndianEmbassyUS). With the unfollowing, the White House now follows just 13 accounts, all American individuals or American institutions. Even President Donald Trump's personal account no longer follows PM Modi.

READ | Trump's White House Eyes Covid Testing 2.6% Of Each US State's Population Per Month