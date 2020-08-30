Rahul Takes A Dig At PM Modi Amid NEET-JEE Row, Says Students Wanted 'pariksha Pe Charcha'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday calling him out for not addressing the NEET and JEE exam row on his monthly radio show. Taking a swipe at the PM, the former Congress President said that while the students wanted 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', PM instead did 'Khilone Pe Charcha'.

JEE-NEET aspirants wanted the PM do ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ but the PM did ‘Khilone Pe Charcha’.#Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2020

PM stresses on supporting domestic toy industry

Furthering the clarion call for self-reliance, especially in the manufacturing sector, PM Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, stressed on the need to support the Indian toy manufacturing industry adding how the country had a long legacy of traditional toys made by our Indian artisans.

"Local toys have a very rich tradition in our country. There are many talented and skilled craftsmen who specialize in making good toys. Some areas of India are also developing into toy clusters," said the PM remarking that India could really benefit from the global toy industry which is worth more than 7 lakh crores.

Opposition move Supreme Court

Meanwhile, the Congress, TMC, JMM and Shiv Sena on Friday said non-NDA leaders had moved the Supreme Court seeking postponement of NEET and JEE keeping in view the health and safety of students amid rising COVID-19 cases. Ministers of six opposition-ruled states moved the court seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) this year amid the persisting Coronavirus pandemic.

The review plea was filed on Friday in the backdrop of the Supreme Court on August 17 refusing to interfere with the conduct of medical and engineering entrance exams scheduled to take place in September saying that life must go on and students can't lose a precious year due to the pandemic.

Over 100 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have also written to the Prime Minister saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams any further will mean compromising the future of students.

While the JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6, the NEET examination is scheduled for September 13. The NTA assured all the students of a safe environment in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

