Raj Thackeray Enters Elgaar Parishad Probe Politics Amid Uddhav-Sharad Pawar Disagreement

After a Pune Court transferred the Elgaar Parishad case to the NIA, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, on Friday, said that the probe should reach a conclusion soon, while addressing a rally in Aurangabad. Thackeray who is on a ‘Wake up Maharashtra, Saffron Maharashtra’ rally ahead of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation election, said that it does not matter which agency conducts the inquiry. The MNS chief who is likely to ally with BJP has come out in support of the NRC and CAA and now - the NIA's probe into Elgaar Parishad case.

Pune court transfers Elgar Parishad case to Mumbai''s NIA court

Raj Thackeray: 'Probe should end soon'

"It doesn't matter which agency conducts the inquiry. The probe should reach a conclusion. We see many inquiries commence, but they never end," he said.

Sharad Pawar slams CM Uddhav Thackeray for allowing Bhima-Koregaon case's transfer to NIA

Pune Court transfers case

Earlier in the day, a Pune court hearing the Elgar Parishad case passed an order to transfer the case to a special NIA court in Mumbai. Before the judge passed the order, the prosecution submitted an application stating that they do not have any objection to the National Investigation Agency's plea seeking transfer of the case. The state police must transfer the materials, documents, and evidence to the NIA on 28 February, inspite of the Maharashtra state government's previous objection to the transfer.

NIA charges 11 activists in Bhima-Koregaon case under UAPA, 10 days after case's transfer

'State should not accept the Centre's demand': Pawar

Earlier in the day, opposing Maharashtra government's decision to allow the transfer of the Elgar Parishad case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said that the CM had the right to do so. Disapproving the move, he said that the Maharashtra government should not have accepted the Centre's demand. Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Kumar said that the state Home department has no objection to the Elgar Parishad case being entrusted to the NIA on CM Thackeray's orders. The Maharashtra government has opposed the Centre's decision to transfer the case to the NIA without consulting it.

BIG: Maharashtra government says 'no objection with NIA probing Elgar Parishad case'

NIA charges all 11 activists, Thackeray opposes Pawar

Earlier on February 3, the NIA registered an FIR in the Elgar Parishad case charging 11 people, 10 days after the case was handed over to the agency from the Maharashtra Police. The 11 named in the FIR - including the nine activists currently in jail - have been charged under the provisions of the anti-terror law UAPA and the IPC, according to PTI. Meanwhile, CM Thackeray had said in an interview with Saamana, " Even though Sharad Pawar has made a comment it doesn't mean the police investigation will follow the same angle". NIA took over the probe on January 24 under which nine activists have been charged with 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi' and for allegedly provocating which lead to violence on 1 January 2018.