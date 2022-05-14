Raj Thackeray Slams Marathi Actor's Vexed Post On NCP Chief; 'Not To Be Taken To That Low'

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray on May 14 condemned a controversial post shared by Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale on Facebook allegedly targetting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

In a tweet captioned "No one should take the tradition of Maharashtra to a lower level, this is the expectation!", Thackeray condemned the post and said, "Whatever she has written has no place in politics of Maharashtra."

"We have differences of opinion with Sharad Pawar but politics of Maharashtra should not be taken to that low," he added.

Marathi actress shares controversial Facebook post on Sharad Pawar; case registered

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale on Friday allegedly shared a controversial post on Facebook against NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The post targetting Pawar shared by the television and film actress on Friday was purportedly written by someone else.

The post in Marathi makes no direct mention of Sharad Pawar's full name. But it mentions the surname Pawar and the age of 80. The NCP patriarch is 81-year-old. Comments like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins" are part of the post that allegedly criticise the senior leader, whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and the Indian National Congress.

A complaint has been registered in Maharashtra's Thane and the NCP leaders have demanded strict action against the actor.

"The offence against Chitale was registered at Kalwa police station in Thane on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by Swapnil Netke, who alleged that the actress posted objectionable content against Pawar, and her post might strain the relationship between the two political parties in the state further and create trouble," a police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The case has been registered against Chitale under IPC Sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people), he said.

The NCP's Pune unit has also submitted a letter to the police demanding action against Chitale over her post. The party has also demanded that the actor be arrested for the post.

Image: PTI/Ketaki Chitale/Facebook