Raj Thackeray To Meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath On June 4; Likely To Visit Ayodhya: Sources

In a big political scoop, Republic TV has learned that MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are scheduled to meet on June 4th & 5th.

Raj Thackeray will arrive in Lucknow on June 4th and will have a one-on-one meeting with CM Yogi. On 5th June which also happens to be Yogi Adityanath's birthday, both the leaders will visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya. According to sources, this meeting has also fueled speculations that the BJP-MNS alliance might be on cards as a meeting was held on April 21 in Nagpur. Earlier, the MNS chief also lauded Yogi's move of removing illegal loudspeakers from religious places.

Raj Thackeray Lauds Yogi's UP Govt For Removing Loudspeakers

Raj Thackeray on Thursday praised the Yogi Adityanath-led government's decision in UP to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places. Taking a veiled swipe at his cousin and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, he expressed hope that "good sense" will prevail in his state. The MNS supremo has given an ultimatum to the state government to remove loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which he warned MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

In a statement, Raj Thackeray said, "I wholeheartedly congratulate and stand grateful to the Yogi government for having removed the loudspeakers from religious places, specially the Masjids. Unfortunately in Maharashtra, we don't have any 'Yogis'; what we have are 'bhogis' (hedonists). Here's hoping and praying good sense prevails".

Loudspeaker ban row

Raj Thackeray had earlier put forth the demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. Opining that the loudspeaker row is not a religious but a social issue, he said, "I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do." Defending his remarks on April 17, the MNS chief told reporters, "We don’t want riots. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law."

A day later, it was decided that permission for the use of loudspeakers at any religious place will be mandatory from May 3. After chairing an all-party meeting on the issue on Monday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil revealed that the state government will hold discussions with the Centre to resolve the impasse.

(Image: ANI/PTI)