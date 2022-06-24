Raj Thackeray's MNS Jibes CM Uddhav As Shiv Sena Implodes; Asks 'How Does It Feel?'

Amid the rebellion in Shiv Sena, Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday took a dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's faction. Posters asking 'How does it feel?' have been put up by MNS.

The posters with the acerbic message have been put up in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai. The poster in Marathi says 'That time our Nagar Sewaks were taken. How does it feel?'

The Shiv Sena has been witnessing the uprising within the party after Eknath Shinde broke away and formed a rebel group with the support of several legislators. Currently camping in a hotel in Guwahati, Shinde has the support of at least 38 rebel MLAs of the Sena and several independents. He has claimed that the faction led by him are "real Shiv Sainiks".

Uddhav dares 'real Shiv Sainik' Eknath Shinde to not use 'Balasaheb's Name'

Maharashtra Cm Uddhav Thackeray on Monday dared rebel leader Eknath Shinde to not use the name of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. He said that without Shive Sena and Balasaheb's names, the rebels are nothing'.

"I'm challenging these people if they want to run the government, run Shiv Sena they are talking about then don't use the names of Balasaheb Thackeray and Shiv Sena. I'm challenging you won't be able to survive in the politics," Thackeray said.

Thackeray has also given a 24-hour ultimatum to rebel MLAs and asked the Shinde-led brigade to return to Mumbai to avoid disciplinary action. The party has also filed a petition with the Deputy Speaker seeking disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs, including Shinde.

Meanwhile, Shinde Camp said that they are not scared of any action as they have the support of the majority of Shiv Sena MLAs. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Shinde also stressed that his group represents the real Shiv Sainiks.