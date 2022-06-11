Raja Sabha Polls: PM Modi, HM Amit Shah Dial Karnataka CM Bommai, Laud Impressive Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah appreciated Karnataka's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the win of three Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections in the state on June 10. While PM Modi and BJP President JP Nadda hailed CM Bommai's strategy, HM Shah said the win is a 'big gift' from the state to further build the party's strength in the Rajya Sabha.

The Prime Minister immediately called CM Bommai to appreciate his efforts, political strategy and acumen, which played a decisive role in the winning of the three seats, a statement issued by CM Bommai's office said. The leader added that the CM's work will inspire others towards further work for the party.

"Modi called Bommai over phone immediately after the results were declared and congratulated the Chief Minister for his role in the victory," the statement read. "Your efforts were precious in getting three members elected from BJP to the Rajya Sabha. This contribution from Karnataka would inspire further good work," the statement quoted Modi hailing Bommai's work.

Shah-Nadda also praise CM Bommai

Apart from PM Modi, CM Bommai also received a pat on the back from Amit Shah. The leader called the CM and expressed his happiness on the party's win from the state, as the state leadership ensured the third BJP contestant sailed through amid the tricky numbers game that unfolded.

"This is a big gift from Karnataka to raise the party's strength in Rajya Sabha," Shah told Bommai while lauding his efforts. The BJP President JP Nadda too dialled Bommai and congratulated the state leader on the win. He said, "Your hard work has paid. Your strategies have proved successful."

Karnataka RS elections: BJP win 3 seats; Congress 1

BJP triumphed in all the three seats in Karnataka with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-turned-politician Jaggesh and outgoing MLC Lehar Singh Siroya emerging victorious. The Congress candidate Jairam Ramesh also won. Congress' Mansoor Ali Khan and JD(S) candidate Kupendra Reddy lost after not getting the required numbers.

The JDS and Congress, which fielded Kupendra Reddy and Mansoor Ali Khan respectively as the fourth candidate lost to BJP's Siroya. Congress dampened the prospects of JDS by fielding Mansoor Ali Khan and acting as double whammy, two MLAs of JDS cross voted - one in favour of Congress and the other is suspected to have voted for the BJP.

(With PTI inputs)