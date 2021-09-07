Stirring up rifts within BJP, ex-MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja on Monday, claimed that the saffron party must field a younger candidate as its CM face in 2023 instead of 2-time CM Vasundhara Raje. The ex- Sri Ganganagar MLA claimed "Everyone should get a chance in democracy, I want youth CM in state". Raje had refused Ahuja a party ticket from the Ramgarh seat, after which he contested independently from the Sanganer seat and lost in 2018.

BJP gears up for 2023 Rajasthan crisis

Recently, Raje's posters were removed from the Rajasthan BJP headquarters and excluded her photo from the party's new posters. Unruffled by the move, the BJP Vice President said, "When I entered politics, Rajmata Sahiba told me that all 5 fingers are not the same. Politics is not everything. Nothing will happen if my face is in the posters. I want to rule in the hearts of people. My work should be remembered".

Raje's supporters formed the 'Vasundhara Raje Samarthak Rajasthan (Manch)' in December 2020 to publicise the achievements and policies of the former governments led by Raje in the state. Raje - who has fallen out of favour with the BJP high Command is also at odds with state chief Satish Poonia, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore. While BJP chief JP Nadda had met the state leadership to solve the differences between them and the ex-CM, the rift still persists. Booth Poonia and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are eyeing the top post in 2023.

Raje, who has been skipping most of the meetings held at the party office in Jaipur ever since Ashok Gehlot government came to power in Rajasthan in December 2018, has refuted reports of any rift. Notably, during the Rajasthan crisis, BJP ally Hanuman Beniwal had alleged that Vasundhara Raje has been trying to "save" the Ashok Gehlot government in the state. He claimed that many MLAs of Congress were called up by her in this regard. Sources had claimed that Raje's refusal to allow Sachin Pilot be Rajasthan CM had led to the failure of his rebellion. However, Raje clarified that remains loyal to her party and some are trying to "spread confusion" without any facts.