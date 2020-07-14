Rajasthan Tumult Felt In Maharashtra; Uddhav-Pawar-Cong Discuss BJP's 'October Surprise'

The Congress is in turmoil in Rajasthan over the differences between the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Deputy Sachin Pilot and it is trying to save its government in the state. Looking at the fast-paced political developments in Rajasthan, the Maharashtra government is on high alert.

MVA discussed 'BJP's expected surprise'

According to sources, on Monday night, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree. Sources said that in the meeting, the three-party coalition discussed the BJP leaders who have reportedly mentioned about an "expected surprise" in October, which the MVA government thinks can be an alleged plot by the BJP to topple the government in Maharashtra.

However, the leaders of all three parties have constantly denied rift in the coalition but the statements given by them contradict their claim. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had caused a stir in May saying that his party was not a key decision-maker in the alliance government in Maharashtra. Senior party leader Ashok Chavan had reportedly accused bureaucracy of causing a rift in the MVA allies.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had also backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre on the Indo-China border issue.

'A perception of lack of dialogue'

However, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Monday said coordination between the Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents was good and the focus of the administration under Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was entirely on the containment of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Thorat, who completed a year as Maharashtra Congress chief, told PTI the perception of lack of dialogue among allies was because CM Thackeray was completely dedicated to the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. "But the coordination and dialogue between all three parties (Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP) is good now. There was a perception about lack of dialogue since CM Thackeray was completely dedicated to the fight against the coronavirus outbreak," he said.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar on Monday said 'Operation Lotus' will not be successful in Maharashtra and asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in the state will complete its tenure of five years. In the third part of the interview with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for mouthpiece 'Saamana', Pawar said 'Operation Lotus' simply means weakening and destabilizing the government formed by the people by blatant misuse of power.

