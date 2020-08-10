Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Sachin Pilot Meets Gandhis; Congress Hints At Truce

Four days ahead of Rajasthan Assembly reconvening, Congress seems to be heading towards reconciliation with miffed former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on Monday. Sources report that Pilot met with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi at Rahul Gandhi's Delhi residence to discuss 'negotiation terms'. After that meeting, the Gandhi siblings also met with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to discuss Pilot's demands and the situation in Rajasthan.
Apart from Pilot's meeting, leaders close to him have revealed that they are in touch with Congress leaders and that the party has assured that issues related to Rajasthan political situation will be resolved soon, according to ANI. Congress state chief Govind Singh Dotasra too confirmed the same, saying 'if they issue an unconditional apology, all issues will be sorted out in party'. The party has softened its stance towards the rebels, keeping its door open to them.
Ahead of a presumed trust-vote in the Rajasthan Assembly, 20 BJP MLAs have been sent to two different locations in Gujarat - 6 in Porbandar, 14 in Gandhinagar. While state BJP chief Satish Poonia has maintained BJP is intact, dismissing internal party politics, the MLAs claimed that Congress was pressuring them to 'vote for Gehlot'. Amid these developments, former CM Vasundhara Raje flew to Delhi to meet with party chief J P Nadda to discuss the political storm brewing in her state. The party has also called for a meeting with all MLAs on Tuesday in Jaipur.
CM Ashok Gehlot, on Sunday, wrote to his MLAs appealing them to save democracy by listening to the people's voices. In a three-page letter, Gehlot says that MLAs belonging to any party must stick democratic principles, assuring his government will take care of all constituents be it from BJP, Congress etc. All 102 Gehlot MLAs are currently holed in Jaisalmer till the Assembly will be convened on August 14. Meanwhile, Pilot and his 18 MLAs are spread across Delhi & Haryana.
The 8-member SOG team has filed an FIR naming BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat, Pilot camp MLAs- Vishvendra Singh, Bhanwar Lal after tapes were leaked by Congress featuring MLAs discussing money transaction with BJP leaders to topple the Gehlot government. Moreover, the Rajasthan SOG has arrested 3 people in connection to the case. While SOG has issued notice to Shekhawat, it is hunting for Pilot camp MLAs to collect voice samples for the same. They have visited two Haryana hotels but were unable to find the MLAs.
Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly being convened on August 14, the Rajasthan High Court will hear all petitions in the alleged horse-trading case on August 13. While Rajasthan SOG has approached the Rajasthan HC for seeking audio samples of accused Sanjay Jain, another accused MLA Bhanwar Lal has approached the Court seeking dismissal of the FIR against him. The court will hear all pleas in this issue on August 13.
With the Rajasthan High Court set to hear BSP's plea challenging its six MLAs' merger with Congress on August 11, the Mayawati-led party's rebel MLAs on Saturday, have moved the Supreme Court seeking a transfer of the plea to the apex court from the Rajasthan HC. The HC plea seeks disqualification of the MLAs for merging with the Congress in 2019. While BSP has issued a whip instructing its MLAs to vote against the Gehlot government, the six MLAs have reaffirmed their support to CM Ashok Gehlot. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court announced that it would take up for hearing the transfer petition of the BSP-turned-Congress MLAs and BJP's petition challenging the merger together on August 11.
The final straw for Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Pilot has submitted a letter of 104 MLAs' support, the Congress also issued disqualification notices Pilot & his 18 MLAs from the Assembly.
Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Speaker CP Joshi have again moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan High Court's 'status quo' order. Moreover, BSP and BJP have moved the High Court and the Supreme Court challenging six BSP MLAs' merger with Congress, seek their disqualification.
The Congress camp is split into two factions - Gehlot (88), Sachin Pilot (19). With the support of six BSP-turned-Congress MLAs, two BTP MLAs, several of the 12 independent MLAs, Gehlot has submitted a letter of support from 102 MLAs. BJP with 72 MLAs also enjoys the support of 3 RLP MLAs and one independent MLA. As none of the rebel Congress MLAs, nor the BSP-turned-Congress MLAs have been disqualified, the Assembly strength stands at 200.