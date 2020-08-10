Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Sachin Pilot Meets Gandhis; Congress Hints At Truce

Ahead of a presumed trust-vote in the Rajasthan Assembly, 20 BJP MLAs have been sent to two different locations in Gujarat - 6 in Porbandar, 14 in Gandhinagar. While state BJP chief Satish Poonia has maintained BJP is intact, dismissing internal party politics, the MLAs claimed that Congress was pressuring them to 'vote for Gehlot'. Amid these developments, former CM Vasundhara Raje flew to Delhi to meet with party chief J P Nadda to discuss the political storm brewing in her state. The party has also called for a meeting with all MLAs on Tuesday in Jaipur.

CM Ashok Gehlot, on Sunday, wrote to his MLAs appealing them to save democracy by listening to the people's voices. In a three-page letter, Gehlot says that MLAs belonging to any party must stick democratic principles, assuring his government will take care of all constituents be it from BJP, Congress etc. All 102 Gehlot MLAs are currently holed in Jaisalmer till the Assembly will be convened on August 14. Meanwhile, Pilot and his 18 MLAs are spread across Delhi & Haryana.

