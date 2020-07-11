Rajasthan LIVE Updates: Sachin Pilot Arrives In Delhi With 25 MLAs As Gehlot Meets MLAs

Amid the ongoing fears of horse-trading leading to a possible collapse of the Congress government in Rajasthan, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, on Saturday has arrived in Delhi, as per sources. Moreover, around 25 Rajasthan MLAs - allegedly supporters of Pilot, have reportedly reached Delhi. Sources add that 25 rooms have been booked in ITC Delhi under the name of a businessman for these Congress MLAs. Congress coalition hold a 48-seat majority over the Opposition - BJP (72), RLP (1) and Independent (1).

Gehlot calls ministers meeting

Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot has called for a meeting of all ministers at his residence in Jaipur. Sources add that while the reason for the meeting is unknown, calls are being made from the CM residence to the Congress & Independent MLAs to ascertain their location. Moreover, sources state that most of the two dozen MLAs are at Pilot's residence in Delhi, where some BJP MLAs too are allegedly present.

Rajasthan SOG files FIR

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) has registered an FIR against the alleged attempt to topple the Congress-led government in the state. The FIR has been registered on the basis of a conversation between two individuals, whose phones were being tapped. As per the latest update in the case, both the primarily accused individuals have been arrested and an investigation by the SOG is underway.

Meanwhile, BJP has refuted all allegations of horsetrading and in turn, attributed the destabilization in the Rajasthan government to an internal rift amongst Congress leaders. Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, while downplaying all allegations made by Gehlot, stated that it is an attempt by the Congress to defame the BJP.

Gehlot accuses BJP of horse-trading

On Saturday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of offering money to Congress leaders in an attempt to topple the ruling government. 20 Cong MLAs in Rajasthan late Friday night had also alleged the BJP was trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in the state by "luring" legislators, and that the top leadership of the saffron party was involved in the "conspiracy". This move comes four months after Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was toppled by Pilot's peer - Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs who resigned from their posts.

The tussle between Congress and BJP began last month in the run-up to Rajya Sabha elections, with the former levelling similar allegations of horsetrading against the latter. However, both the Congress candidates, KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi, had won the Rajya Sabha polls, while the BJP had managed to secure one seat for Rajendra Gehlot in the Rajya Sabha polls. In the assembly of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs, including six who defected to the party from the BSP last year. The party enjoys the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the state, while BJP has 72 MLAs and RLP has 3 MLAs.