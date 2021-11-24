Rajasthan MLA Stokes Controversy After Claiming 'will Make Roads Like Katrina's Cheeks'

Ministers in the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government have never been far from controversy with their sexist remarks, causing embarrassment to the Congress party. Just days after Rajasthan Minister Govind Singh Dotasra made headlines for his controversial remark against female school staff, another minister has now compared the roads of Rajasthan to the cheeks of Bollywood actresses.

On Tuesday, while addressing a campaign in the Paonkh village of Jhunjhunu district, PWD's NK Joshi was speaking about the development of roads in the village. Just then, Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, who was present at the campaign took the mic from the secretary and said that the roads should be 'as smooth as Hema Malini's cheeks.'

Gudha shockingly corrected himself saying that 'Hema Malini has grown old' - indicating that she wouldn't be the fit comparison. He went on to ask the attendees which actress is more popular nowadays. Some men in the audience were heard saying 'Katrina Kaif'. To this Gudha said, "Mr. Secretary, the roads should be made like the cheeks of Katrina Kaif," - evoking laughter from the audience.

In 2005, the then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav had also stoked controversy by saying that the roads of Bihar would be 'as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks.' Following the incident, a number of ministers across states were seen making similar comparisons over the years.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently revamped his cabinet, inducting 15 new MLAs, just months ahead of the Assembly elections. However, the new lot appears to be equally disgraceful, as is evident in Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha's comment.

Need 'Saridon' With Female Staff

Last month, the Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had claimed that schools with more female staff reported a larger number of conflicts.

Addressing a government event on the occasion of International Girl Child Day in Jaipur, GS Dotasra stated that women were given priority by the Congress government, however schools with more women teachers reported more cases of infighting, owing to which other staff members had to take 'Saridon' tablets for headaches, he claimed.

Dotasra said that if women were able to overcome these petty fights, then they could go ahead of men.

Image: Republic/PTI