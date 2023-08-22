Rajinikanth Sees 'glimpse Of Future PM' In Yogi Adityanath: Udit Raj On Feet Touching Row

Congress leader Udit Raj predicted on Tuesday that the gesture of Actor Rajinikanth - which he showed by touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s feet - was because he was having a ‘glimpse of future Prime Minister’ in the CM. Actor Rajinikanth met CM Yogi Adityanath after arriving in Lucknow for a screening of his latest film ‘Jailer’. After meeting CM Adityanath, Rajinikanth touched his feet as a gesture.

#WATCH | Actor Rajinikanth meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/KOWEyBxHVO August 19, 2023

Congress leader, Udit Raj, reacting to the incident, told news agency ANI, “Debates are happening on CM Yogi Adityanath being seen as Prime Minister in the future. Otherwise, this courtesy was not shown by actor Rajinikanth for Prime Minister Modi. He is having a glimpse of the future Prime Minister in CM Yogi Adityanath. Such talks are making rounds.."

#WATCH | Delhi: On actor Rajinikanth touching Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's feet, Congress leader Udit Raj says, "Debates are happening on CM Yogi Adityanath being seen as Prime Minister in the future. Otherwise, this courtesy was not shown by actor Rajinikanth for Prime… https://t.co/Ip66EZNIPJ pic.twitter.com/0756p0L5bh — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

After the video of the mass actor bowing down in front of Yogi Adityanath went viral on social media, he expressed his perspective behind this act while talking to the media. On a question asked by a reporter regarding meeting with Yogi Adityanath and touching his feet, Rajinikanth stated, “ It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger to me, I have done that only,”

Rajinikanth hosted a special screening of his movie "Jailer" during his tour to Uttar Pradesh, which was attended by Keshav Prasad Maurya, the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. He also met with Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, at his residence.

The touching of Yogi Adityanath’s feet by Actor Rajinikanth also irked response from the opposition including former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav in a dig over the whole incident posted on X (Twitter), “When hearts meet, people give hugs. During my engineering studies in Mysore, the happiness I used to feel seeing Rajinikanth ji on the screen is still intact. We met in person 9 years back and have been friends ever since…” while sharing a picture with the veteran actor.