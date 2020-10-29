Rajinikanth To Rethink 2021 Political Entry; Cites COVID Pandemic & Ill-health As Reasons

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday issued a clarification on his social media handle about his entry in Tamil Nadu politics amidst growing rumours over the actor's health.

Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth wrote: "The statement circulated on media saying it's mine, is false. However, the issues regarding my health are true. I shall convene meetings with my party people and announce my next step."

Even as fans and followers of Rajinikanth eagerly await the superstar’s ‘official’ plunge into politics, the statement indicates that most likely Thalaivar will not be testing political waters before the 2021 assembly elections.

Entry in politics unlikely before polls

On Wednesday, a 'leaked' statement claimed that the actor’s entry into politics will be delayed further due to the pandemic crisis in the state. Citing the superstar’s health to be the main reason, the idea of conducting ground-work campaigning would pose risk to the 70-year old actor as well as his fans, it read. The statement also said, if the situation does improve for the better, most likely the actor will decide on the plan of action for the party December onwards.

The statement created a buzz that he would not make his entry ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. As per the statement, the superstar was expected to travel various districts in Tamil Nadu, meet with cadres, fans and supporters, incite a reason of energy within them to bring a change but all plans were dropped after the state was put into a complete lockdown since March this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

