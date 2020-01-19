Rajiv Bindal Takes Over As Himachal Pradesh BJP President, CM Jairam Thakur Congratulates

Former Himachal Pradesh Assembly speaker Rajiv Bindal has been elected as the new BJP President of Himachal Pradesh. He will replace Satpal Singh Satti. Congratulating Bindal, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that his leadership will be of great benefit to BJP in the State.

"Hearty congratulations to newly elected President of State BJP Dr. Rajiv Bindal ji for his new responsibility with dedication and noble nature. The State BJP will surely benefit from your skilled leadership and experience." Thakur said in his tweet.

CM Jairam Thakur along with Union Minister Anuraj Thakur and BJP National Secretary Sunil Deodhar were also present at the event on Saturday where the announcement was made regarding Bindal's election.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Dr. Rajiv Bindal ji for being elected as the State President of Himachal BJP. As a dedicated worker, we believe that with your long experience and due leadership, the organization will touch new heights," Thakur said in another tweet.

Rajiv Bindal submitted his resignation from the post of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker to Deputy Speaker Hans Raj, a day ahead of the filing of nominations for election to the Himachal BJP president’s post. He is considered close to BJP’s working president JP Nadda according to party sources.

(With inputs from ANI)