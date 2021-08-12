Rajya Sabha Chaos: Pralhad Joshi Demands Special Panel To Probe Opposition's Ruckus

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday while expressing his concern about the ruckus in the Parliament during the Monsoon session, has demanded a probe. Joshi made this request to the Rajya Sabha Chairman and asked him to constitute a special committee to review the misbehaviour and indiscipline created by Opposition MPs. He said strict actions must be taken for all those involved.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi 'witnessed this turn of events first time in 10 years'

Pralhad Joshi while pointing out the unfortunate drama at the Rajya Sabha said that the opposition is trying to manhandle marshals. Calling it highly condemnable, he said that strict action should be taken. "In 10 years of my parliamentary career, I never saw such behaviour," he added. The opposition disrupted the ongoing discussions on the farm bills.

Several ministers including Bhubaneshwar Kalita, Anurag Thakur, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai shared their thoughts on this turn of events and called it a matter of disgrace.

What happened at the Rajya Sabha?

High Drama was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after Opposition MPs lost their cool and climbed on the table, shouting anti-government slogans while the discussion on farm laws was going on. Taking the lead, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh first climbed on the reporters' table at around 2:17 pm and raised slogans, promoting Vice-Chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita to adjourn the House for 15 minutes. However, Congress' Partap Singh Bajwa crossed the line as he climbed on the table and threw the rulebook at the Rajya Sabha Chair. He was joined by Deepender Hooda, Rajmani Patel, CPI's Binoy Viswam, and CPI's V Sivadasan, who also sat on the table, disrupting the proceedings of the House.

Image Credits - PTI/ANI