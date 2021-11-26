Rakesh Tikait Calls Owaisi An 'unbridled Bull'; Urges Hyderabad Citizens To Keep Him Tied

Lashing out at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait urged Hyderabad citizens to control their 'raging bull', while addressing a farmers' meeting in Hyderabad. Alleging that Owaisi was only helping BJP, he told that he must be restricted to Hyderabad and Telangana. Owaisi has announced that AIMIM will contest on 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh polls.

Tikait: 'Tie down the raging bull!'

"You have an unbridled bull here who's helping BJP all over. Tie him down here itself. He helps BJP the most - they are A & B-team. Don't let him out of here. He says something else but has some other goal. Don't let him go out of Hyderabad & Telangana," said Tikait.

#WATCH | In Hyderabad, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait says, "You have an unbridled bull here who's helping BJP. Tie him down here itself. He helps BJP the most. Don't let him out of here. He says something else but has some other goal. Don't let him go out of Hyderabad & Telangana..." pic.twitter.com/BU6HWaEK58 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

Previously, Tikait had claimed that the Hyderabad MP enjoyed a 'chacha-bathija' (uncle-nephew) bond with BJP. Retorting to Owaisi's plea to Centre to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Tikait told Owaisi to talk to the govt directly rather than talking to reporters. Tikait's jibe at Owaisi comes amid the AIMIM chief's high praise for the farmers.

"Owaisi & BJP share a bond of 'chacha-bhatija' (uncle-nephew). He should not talk about this (repeal CAA) on TV, he can just ask directly", said BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait. His comment comes a day after Owaisi had lashed out at PM Modi for the delay in repealing the farm laws as 700 farmers had died in the protests.

Bristling at the PM, Owaisi said, "You make everything about yourself, Modiji. You termed the protesting farmers as Khalistani, ISI agents etc. Modi felt that his image was being tarnished and he was being labelled as farmers' enemy. So in preparation for 2024 elections, Modi has repealed the three farm laws".

Tikait Vs Owaisi

This has not been the first time Tikait has attacked Owaisi. In September, Tikait termed Asaduddin Owaisi as 'BJP's Chachajaan'. Claiming that Owaisi was 'scheming' against the farmers, Tikait alleged that Owaisi will not be acted upon by the govt irrespective of what he says. Accepting the 'Chachajaan' jibe, Owaisi termed himself as a father and brother to the oppressed. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.